Logan is considered one of the best comic book adaptations, with a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jackman's journey with the Wolverine character spans 24 years, with fans eagerly awaiting their reunion in Deadpool & Wolverine.

With Marvel Studios' prized possession of 2024 inching closer day by day, one of the leading stars shared high praise for his mutant partner's previous work. During an interview with Total Film, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds reminisced on his past playing the Merc With a Mouth, which began (at least in its modern era) with Deadpool in 2016. One year after that, what was thought at the time to be Hugh Jackman's final outing as Wolverine in Logan, premiered, a film which Reynolds can't help but speak highly of:

"The movies [Deadpool and Logan] were quite congruent with each other at that point. Deadpool was different, and then right after Logan was potentially the greatest comic-book adaptation ever made."

There have been many superhero movies over the years, but Logan is universally regarded by fans and critics alike as one of the best. Reviewers gave the film a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while general audience enjoyment dipped only slightly, still landing at an impressive 90%. The film was so beloved it even earned a nomination at the 2018 Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, an incredibly rare feat for any comic book movie. The James Mangold-directed film was the perfect culmination for Jackman's career with the character. Although many were concerned when it was announced he would suit up once more in Deadpool & Wolverine, it appears everyone involved in making the latest film was intent on ensuring Logan's legacy remains intact.

Hugh Jackman’s Colleagues Thought ‘X-Men’ Would Be Harmful for His Career

While Patrick Stewart briefly took the title from him after appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Jackman has since reclaimed the belt for the longest-running comic book actor. His appearance in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine will mark 24 years he's spent with the character, more than some who will line up in theaters on opening weekend have been alive. However, while X-Men (2000) is now viewed as the movie that launched his career to new highs, according to Jackman, that certainly isn't how it was viewed at the time:

"We were on the low-tide version of that genre. It'd gone way up with the Batman movies and fizzled out. But when the X-Men came in, people felt like it represented the source material about giving voice to the marginalized. Actually, a couple of people in the industry with their ear to the ground told me, 'Keep auditioning because this thing is dead in the water."

It's certainly hard to imagine the debut X-Men film thought of in such an unsuccessful light that it wasn't going to get its feet off the ground. It went on to gross $296 million at the worldwide box office, which comes out to roughly $539 million in 2024 when adjusted for inflation, which would make it the fourth-highest-grossing movie of this year, narrowly behind Kung Fu Panda 4. It's been seven years since Jackman suited up as Wolverine, and fans around the world are itching to see red and yellow working together on the big screen for the first time.

Deadpool & Wolverine slices into theaters on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the film and find tickets below.

