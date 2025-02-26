Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool might be the king of meta commentary at the moment, but the Deadpool series is far from Reynolds' first foray into sharp metatextual commentary. Though he's currently known for his quippy, one-liner-laden roles, Reynolds gave a surprisingly layered performance in the most underrated, mind-bending thriller you've probably never seen: 2007’s The Nines. Written and directed by John August (of Big Fish fame), The Nines fragmented narrative follows Reynolds alongside Melissa McCarthy and Hope Davis, each playing three separate characters in what appear to be disconnected roles but are actually each a different version of the same character, trapped in constantly shifting realities.

As it blends science fiction and philosophy with a critique of television and the media's role in our lives, The Nines asks profound questions: Are we in control of our lives, or is reality an illusion? What happens when a creator becomes too attached to their creation? If reality is an illusion, is there a way to break free? Through its three-part narrative and haunting themes of control and free will versus destiny, The Nines slowly pulls back the layers of a compelling existential mystery and dares us to rethink everything we believe about identity and existence, ultimately offering a criminally underrated film that presents a thought-provoking puzzle worth solving.

‘The Nines’ Is a Trippy Exploration of Reality