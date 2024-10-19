I used to laugh at the idea of "manifestation," but that was before Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool. Reynolds was adamant that he'd play Wade Wilson on screen — X-Men Origins: Wolverine notwithstanding — and he eventually brought Deadpool to life in all his red and black suited glory. Reynolds has used his razor sharp wit, passion, and marketing skills to turn the Deadpool films into a box office juggernaut. This is especially the case with Deadpool & Wolverine, which has been smashing multiple box office records. The only question that remains is: what's next for Reynolds?

Deadpool Affected Ryan Reynolds’ Performances – For Better and for Worse

While making the Deadpool films, Reynolds often adopts a motormouthed, deeply sarcastic persona that is very much in line with Deadpool's personality in the comics; it's also a large part of the reason why the films found success. But that style of performance started to bleed into Reynolds' other work, including his presence on social media and ads for his businesses — particularly the Mint Mobile ads. In recent years, most of Reynolds' performances have had the same flavor of snark, which makes it feel like he's playing variations on Deadpool, and that doesn't always jibe with the project at hand.

The biggest example of this is Red Notice. Netflix touted the globetrotting action comedy as its biggest film to date, snagging the rights from Universal for a whopping $200 million and casting Reynolds alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. But Red Notice feels like the end result of taking its three leads' filmographies and filtering them through the Netflix algorithm. It might be the biggest example of why Netflix can't really replicate the blockbuster experience. Johnson himself had been accused of coasting on his oversized persona instead of challenging himself as an actor, similar to Reynolds. Ironically, the two reportedly butted heads during production on Red Notice.

Ryan Reynolds Should Pursue More Serious Roles

A great path for Reynolds to return to would be more dramatic fare, which he genuinely excels at. A great example is Safe House, a supremely tense spy thriller that Reynolds leads with Denzel Washington. Reynolds' performance as junior CIA officer Matt Weston is what a novice spy should be: ready to follow any orders he's given, way out of his depth when he's forced to go on the run, and slowly realizing that things aren't always as they seem. Another standout role is Buried — the thriller where Reynolds plays a man locked in a sealed coffin — and features what is his best performance as he fights to stay alive. But the biggest dramatic role Reynolds undertook is Mississippi Grind, where he plays a young gambler named Curtis. Curtis' rapport with down-on-his-luck Gerry (Ben Mendelsohn) is the beating heart of Mississippi Grind, and the pivotal scene where the duo risks all the money they have on a game of craps is buoyed by Reynolds and Mendelsohn's exchange of meaningful glances.

One person who's been able to draw some great performances out of Reynolds is director Shawn Levy. In Free Guy, Reynolds plays a video game character who learns that he's in a video game, and his quest to save his world is all the more interesting because he reacts to a lot of events with awe or politeness. (Needless to say, that's a far cry from Deadpool.) The Adam Project has him playing a soldier from the future who comes face to face with his younger self (Scobell Walker), leading to some immensely emotional moments, including when he reunites with his mother (Jennifer Garner).

What Does Ryan Reynolds Have in the Works?

Reynolds has a healthy number of projects lined up post-Deadpool & Wolverine. He's slated to star in the R-rated road trip picture Animal Friends alongside Aubrey Plaza and Jason Momoa, and he also has adaptations of Dragon's Lair and Clue in the works. Another project that's a departure from Reynolds' usual screen antics is Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series that chronicles the soccer team he owns with Rob McElhenney. (It's slated to return for Season 4.) There's plenty of time for Reynolds to continue to have a presence in Hollywood post-Deadpool, while also reminding audiences that he has some serious acting chops.

