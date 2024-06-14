Ryan Reynolds has solidified himself as one of the biggest stars of the 21st century. Charming, diversely talented, and one of the funniest people in Hollywood, this down-to-earth Canadian is a household name the world isn't likely to forget anytime soon. He has been in the entertainment industry since 1991, appearing in some of the most notable features of the last five years and starring in some of the most underrated movies of the past three decades.

Best known for his hilarious portrayal of the iconic Marvel Merc with a Mouth, Reynolds is one of the franchise's, and now, the MCU's most beloved characters. But there's so much more to him than just Deadpool. There are too many funny Ryan Reynolds movies to name them all. But from iconic 2000s romantic comedies like The Proposal to the three-year-old surprising gem Free Guy, these additions to his extensive filmography showcase the film genre for which Reynolds has become globally known.

10 'The Proposal' (2009)

Directed by Anne Fletcher

One of the 2000s most memorable romantic comedies came in 2009 with the release of Anne Fletcher's The Proposal. It stars Ryan Reynolds and Oscar winner Sandra Bullock and follows Margaret Tate and Andrew Paxton, a New York City publisher and her assistant who pretend to be an engaged couple as a loophole to a denied visa.

Reynolds is no stranger to a good rom-com. He's appeared in a fair few throughout his extensive career, including the underrated 2008 gem Definitely, Maybe and the internet favorite Just Friends. The Proposal is arguably one of his most widely known. The shared chemistry between him and Bullock is palpable, with the two sharing an enviable comedic chemistry. Their energy makes for a cheesily comedic movie that audiences have no trouble rewatching as an old reliable in the genre.

9 'IF' (2024)

Directed by John Krasinski

Many youngsters have imaginary friends when they're kids. A child's imagination can take them anywhere and everywhere in the world, embark on magical adventures, or simply give them someone to talk to. These fictional beings have appeared in movies and TV shows across every genre, from comedies to chilling interpretations in horror movies, but they can also be incredibly down-to-earth.

IF released a little under a month ago, combining the enjoyable effects of a comedy and the heartwarming, down-to-earth nature of the different beings a child's imagination can conjure. The movie took audiences on a journey to save the many imaginary friends, or IFs, whose kids had outgrown them and now needed new ones to look after. IF is earnest in its comedy and an undeniably adorable idea with some loveable characters that steal the show.

8 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' (2019)

Directed by Rob Letterman

Detective Pikachu took many by surprise when the trailer was first released. The world looked fantastic, the Pokémon appeared realistic without looking too creepy, and the movie genuinely seemed like it could work. Fans couldn't wait to see how it would turn out, and it didn't disappoint.

Ryan Reynolds voices the lovable Pikachu in all his adorably fluffy glory in the 2019 game-to-movie adaptation from director Rob Letterman. The first live-action Pokémon feature left many moviegoers in awe with its impressive visuals, nostalgic characters, and surprisingly heartfelt story. Detective Pikachu's comedically cheesy humor was also a very welcome addition, thanks to the voice talents of Reynolds and its physical cast.

7 'Spirited' (2022)

Directed by Sean Anders

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds: what more could anyone want in a Christmas film? Those are two names not everyone would expect to see together in the same sentence as a festive family fun film, but in the case of the two-year-old successful musical Spirited, it worked incredibly well.

A Christmas Carol is one of the most redone Christmas tales of all time, with more than 200 adaptations across theater, film, and television since its debut in Charles Dickens' iconic novel. Spirited is a modernized interpretation of the classic festive tale in which the Ghosts of Past, Future, Present, and Jacob Marley visit Ebenezer Scrooge. But the 2022 adaptation primarily focuses on a near-retiring Ghost of Present in a new take on the story. Spirited was praised for the originality it brought to an already classic story, with the performances of comedy icons Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell marking a perfect fit for the roles in a fun, festive adventure that everyone can enjoy.

6 'The Adam Project' (2022)

Directed by Shawn Levy

The Adam Project is one of those movies that audiences didn't fully know what to expect going in. From the trailer, people could gather it was going to have sci-fi aspects with some of Ryan Reynolds' classic comedy and what looked set to be impressive visuals. However, the film was so much better than anyone could've anticipated.

Centering on a young boy named Adam (Walker Scobell) who is visited by his older self from the future (Reynolds), the film takes viewers on a time-traveling, space adventure. The screenplay is beautifully written, resulting in one of the most heartwarming performances from Reynolds to date. But with all the adorableness it withholds, The Adam Project is also one of the most comically enjoyable movies of Reynold's recent filmography.

5 'The Croods' (2013)

Directed by Chris Sanders, Kirk DeMicco

The Croods is a 2013 animated film that showcased a new side of Ryan Reynolds as a talented voice actor. It's his first film in which he lends only his voice for the role. He plays Guy, one of eight focal characters in a prehistoric-based movie about the group of cave people known as The Croods.

Set in a fictionalized prehistoric depiction of the Pliocene era, The Croods takes audiences on a hilarious adventure that adults and kids can enjoy all the same. It's goofy and one of the most underrated animated movies to date, sadly overshadowed by many others that came out in the same year, such as Frozen. It may not be as well-known as other animated classics, but this Dreamworks adventure is one of the best visually captivating and comedic animations of the 2010s.

4 'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Directed by David Leitch

Avoiding the "sequels are usually bad" stereotype like a champion, Deadpool 2 came out in 2018 and continued the savage tale of the Merc with a Mouth. The suitably R-rated story took audiences on another gripping fourth-wall-breaking narrative that everyone loved as much as the first, supported by the addition of a hilariously stoic Cable (Josh Brolin).

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 was chock full of impressive fight choreography and action sequences to go with its iconic crude comedy, for which these films have become known. More witty one-liners, endless fourth wall breaks, X-Men antics, and, of course, brutal and bloody fights made for another worthy addition to the Merc with a Mouth's features. The Deadpool films will always be one of Ryan Reynolds' most notable comedic roles, and fans can't wait to see what happens when the third installment releases on July 26th, with Deadpool officially welcomed into the MCU.

3 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' (2017)

Directed by Patrick Hughes

What's not to love about this 2017 addition to the action comedy genre? Sure, it's full of cliches and is often unbelievably silly. Beyond that, The Hitman's Bodyguard is an incredibly enjoyable and entertaining movie capable of keeping its audience alternating between uncontrollable laughter and edge-of-your-seat action sequences, and that's what makes an action comedy great.

Ryan Reynolds stars alongside Oscar nominees Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. As the title reveals, the film's plot is about a bodyguard hired to protect a hitman. What could possibly go wrong? What makes The Hitman's Bodyguard so amusing is the energy ricocheting between its two main leads. Reynolds and Jackson work so well together, and their chemistry radiates through the screen in every scene they share. With witty dialogue and hilarious one-liners, The Hitman's Bodyguard is essentially a two-hour chance for its actors to be themselves, making it so satisfying to watch and a downright hilarious feature that's easy to watch at any time.

2 'Free Guy' (2021)

Directed by Shawn Levy

Often considered one of the best video game movies, 2021's Free Guy surprised everyone with its originality, stunning visuals, and Reynolds' fantastic performance. For those who've never seen the film, the best way to describe it would be to dub it similar to a live-action The Lego Movie, but that's not at all a bad thing.

The film's plot centers on an in-game NPC named Guy, a non-playable character in the fictionalized game world of Free City, where he leads a seemingly ordinary life while unimaginable shenanigans occur on a daily basis. Guy sticks to the same routine until, one day, he begins questioning things and making his own choices. For lack of a better term, Free Guy is hilariously chaotic. What ensues is incredibly entertaining and humorous, a visually stunning movie with some surprising twists and turns thrown in for good measure. It remains one of Ryan Reynolds' funniest films to date.

1 'Deadpool' (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

The soon-to-be Deadpool trilogy is arguably Ryan Reynolds' most notable work, and it's certainly the character most of his fans know him for. Undeniably, without his pushing and dedication to the Merc with a Mouth, the standalone films wouldn't be the success stories they are today.

In 2016, the iconic addition to the X-Men universe finally hit theater screens, introducing an origin story with a level of violence not quite seen in previous Marvel films, and fans loved it. Deadpool's fourth-wall-breaking, plus the darkly hilarious and outrageously brutal tone, had audiences hooked from the start with a unique opening credits sequence. Thanks to Reynolds' unforgettable performance as Wade Wilson, the hilarious and gleefully disruptive Deadpool will remain one of the most favored superhero movies for a long time to come.

