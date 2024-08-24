Ryan Reynolds has effectively set the stage as one of the most influential and iconic actors in modern Hollywood, balancing his comedic skills with action filmmaking to be a part of numerous massive blockbuster franchises. From his humble frat-boy-comedy beginnings in the likes of Van Wilder to major modern studio productions like Deadpool & Wolverine and IF, there are several exceptional outings in his filmography.

However, between his distinct eras of cult classic comedies and mega-blockbuster stars, a multitude of exceptional and experimental films in Reynolds's resume fell through the cracks and have been forgotten over time. It's a shame, as these movies show his acting capabilities and rank among some of his strongest and most resonating works. These are Ryan Reynolds' most underrated movies and are certainly worth checking out for those who love his work but are sick of him playing the same character.

10 'Chaos Theory' (2008)

Directed by Marcos Siega

A manic dramedy that allows Reynolds to tap into the more wild and chaotic side of his comedy, Chaos Theory sees him as Frank Allen, a professional speaker who has made a point to schedule and perfectly order his life down to the minute. However, when an increasing number of setbacks derail his life and throw him off of his schedule, he decides that he's fed up with living an ordered life, going out of his way to create chaos and live his life at random.

Chaos Theory follows the same style of wacky, absurdity comedy premise that allows its leading star to unshackle and give an unrestrained comedic performance. However, what makes Chaos Theory different from the similar comedy premises of the era is its increased focus on human nature and relationships, telling a compelling and dramatic story. While contemporary critics couldn't connect with the aspects of the story that were too conventional, its style has proven to have aged gracefully in the fifteen years since its release.

9 'Smokin' Aces' (2006)

Directed by Joe Carnahan

One of Reynolds' early forays into the action genre, Smokin' Aces uses its vast supporting cast to create an action thriller that consistently finds ways to up the ante and entertain. The film sees a Las Vegas magician (Jeremy Piven) who has planted a massive target on himself after he becomes an informant to testify against the mafia, leading to a large group of individual assassins coming to take him down and claim the $1 million bounty.

Reynolds plays the role of FBI agent Richard Messner, tasked with protecting the magician from all the chaotic hitmen and ensuring that his testimony goes without any issues. While it's rare to see Reynolds playing the straight man in a cast of chaotic and wild personalities, he does so exceptionally well, providing a pivotal balance while still finding ways to be a highlight of the film. The rest of the cast isn't anything to write off either, with the likes of Chris Pine, Jason Bateman, Ray Liotta, and Ben Affleck also giving standout performances.

8 'Waiting...' (2005)

Directed by Rob McKittrick

A lot of Reynolds's early comedic outings can be largely defined by their crass, slightly problematic, yet undeniably endearing qualities that almost feel like a frat party put to film. One of the most quintessential yet forgotten examples is Waiting..., a film that combines these notions and style of humor with the dread and neverending boredom that comes from working a food service job. The film is a look inside the daily work life of the employees of a shoddy restaurant called Shenanigan's, with all the problematic nonsense they do to pass the time and deal with customers.

While certain aspects of the film's story and comedy have not aged gracefully, there's a charm and reliability that makes it work despite its flaws.

Reynolds plays Monty, a charming yet obnoxious long-time employee who knows all the ins and outs of the restaurant and is perfectly fine living this simple life of slacking during the job and partying at night. Nearly everyone who has worked at a service job has met someone like Monty in their life, and Reynolds plays into the stereotype perfectly, adding his signature blend of comedy to help tie the entire experience together. While certain aspects of the film's story and comedy have not aged gracefully, there's a charm and reliability that makes it work despite its flaws.

7 'The Change-Up' (2011)

Directed by David Dobkin

Body-swap movies have been one of the most effective and tried-and-true concepts for zany comedy films, allowing actors to play out of character. The Change-Up is easily one of the most underrated body-swap movies. The film follows Dave (Jason Bateman), a married man with two kids and a loving wife, and Mitch (Reynolds), a single man who lives a very active sexual life, who have their bodies swapped and forced to live each other's completely different lives.

The Change-Up plays mostly by the genre's rules, but Reynolds and Bateman are so committed that they effortlessly elevate the film.

Reynolds initially plays the type of charming, sexually charged character that is often seen from him in comedies, yet provides a completely different performance once swapped with Dave. Now embodying a struggling and tired father played by Jason Bateman, Reynolds's performance of desperation and exhaustion is a great change of pace from how audiences normally see him in comedy films. The Change-Up plays mostly by the genre's rules, but Reynolds and Bateman are so committed that they effortlessly elevate the film.

6 'The Voices' (2014)

Director: Marjane Satrapi

A horror comedy that allows Reynolds to show off his capabilities not just as a comedian but also as a layered voice actor, The Voices takes a comedic look into the fractured mind of a mentally unhinged man. The film sees Reynolds as Jerry Hickfang, a factory worker constantly dealing with the influence of his inner voices, which manifest in the form of his two pets, a cat named Mr. Whiskers and a dog named Bosco. It doesn't take long before their influence overwhelms Jerry, and he begins murdering the women at his job.

On top of playing the leading role in the film, Reynolds also provides the vocal performance of the two pets, resulting in many scenes of Reynolds literally talking to himself. The Voices blends the chaotic humor that defined Teynolds' early career with insight and self-reflectiveness. Although Reynolds rarely touches the genre, his style of humor works perfectly for a horror comedy, adding to the film's dark elements.

5 'Definitely, Maybe' (2008)

Directed by Adam Brooks

Reynolds is no stranger to taking roles in romantic comedies, with films like The Proposal and Just Friends among his most acclaimed and iconic. One of the most memorable and overlooked of Reynolds' rom-coms is Definitely, Maybe, which adds a twist of mystery and unpredictability to its classic premise. The film sees Reynolds as Will, who tells his daughter the story of how he and her mother met, reminiscing on what went right and wrong with the different women in his life, and figuring out how he can get a second chance.

While its premise certainly seems similar to that of How I Met Your Mother, the feature-length medium allows for the story to be more concise and focus on Will's development. Between the three different leading ladies, it becomes an effective guessing game to see who Will will end up with, inviting the audience to play along. Definitely, Maybe works as well as it does thanks to Reynolds' surprisingly tender performance, showing a softer and more emotional side that is rarely seen by the actor.

4 'The Nines' (2007)

Directed by John August

A sci-fi thriller that is filled with unexpected twists and turns on every corner, The Nines quickly takes a turn into strange, philosophical and existential territory in the same vein as other cult classics like Donnie Darko and Mulholland Drive. The film follows the intersecting stories of three different men, a troubled actor named Gary, a television writer named Gavin, and a video game designer named Gabriel, as they experience strange occurrences that intertwine their lives and change their worldviews forever.

Reynolds plays all three characters, providing different takes for Gary, Gavin, and Gabriel to better distinguish them and their stories from one another. It's simply another layer of depth and madness in an already chaotic and multifaceted experience, making The Nines unlike anything else that Reynolds has been a part of. It's certainly a hidden gem of 2000s storytelling in certain ways, but at the same time, it has a signature charm that helped make it become an immediate cult classic to those who are on the same wavelength.

3 'Buried' (2010)

Directed by Rodrigo Cortés

Movies with only one actor are a rare occurrence, but they are unchallenged in their ability to draw focus and attention to an actor's strength and mastery, giving them the full spotlight. Reynolds found himself in a solo actor film, Buried, a claustrophobic thriller that, despite its incredibly small setting, gives Reynolds his greatest dramatic performance to date. He plays Paul, a truck driver working in Iraq who awakes to find himself buried alive inside a coffin, with nothing but a lighter and a cell phone to escape before the air runs out.

Reynolds makes the most out of the horrifying premise, cycling through the terror, desperation, sadness, and painful acceptance throughout the harrowing 90-minute runtime. Buried feels completely alien from what he is most commonly known for but is nonetheless a feat of his acting abilities that shows his talents run much deeper than comedy and action. The film still feels striking and powerful over a decade later as a simple yet unforgettable exercise in tension.