The first set photos from Ryan Reynolds' new Netflix movie The Adam Project are here. The upcoming feature sees Reynolds re-teaming with Free Guy director (and Netflix power player) Shawn Levy. Just last week, we learned Mark Ruffalo would be joining the solid and formidable cast of The Adam Project in addition to Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Garner. The sci-fi action movie will follow Reynolds' character, who is forced to go back in time and unite with his 13-year-old self so that he can find his brilliant physicist father, played by Ruffalo. Keener will play The Adam Project's villain from Ruffalo's character. It's unclear what roles Saldana and Garner will be playing. Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You) penned the current version of The Adam Project, working from an original script written by Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and T.S. Nowlin.

Reynolds shared the two new images from the set of The Adam Project on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday. In addition to his Twitter photos, in particular, the actor shared a lighthearted caption, tweeting, "Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach, and director, @ShawnLevyDirect."

One photo shows Reynolds on set somewhere in the middle of a forest with newcomer Walker Scobell, who will play the younger version of Reynolds' character. A second photo shows Reynolds and Levy observing COVID-19 safety regulations with their face masks and putting their heads together behind the scenes. It seems production has wasted no time digging into filming the action part of The Adam Project's sci-fi action story as Reynolds can be seen wearing a bloody T-shirt in this second photo. Hm, I wonder what that's all about?

The Adam Project is coming soon to Netflix. Check out the first photos from the set of The Adam Project below. For more, check out the trailer for Reynolds and Levy's next movie, Free Guy.

