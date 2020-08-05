Ryan Reynolds to Star in Monster-Invasion Comedy from ‘Paddington’ Director Paul King

Hot off the release of his critically-acclaimed cut of Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds has found yet another project. THR reports that the Deadpool star is signed on to lead Everyday Parenting Tips, a family comedy set up at Universal by dynamic duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller as part of their overall deal at the studio. But wait, it gets more wholesome: The film, based on a New Yorker tale by Hollywood’s favorite short story writer Simon Rich, will be directed by Paul King, filmmaker behind both Paddington and Paddington 2, universally recognized as the purest artifacts created since the dawn of humanity.

You can actually read the entirety of Everyday Parenting Tips right here, but the official logline of the film goes like this: “Reynolds plays a dad dealing with the everyday challenges of family and raising kids made all the most difficult by an ongoing Great Monster Uprising.”

This is a project filled with some of the busiest people in Hollywood. Reynold’s starring turn in Disney’s Free Guy is still on the docket, and he’s also attached to a Shawn Levy-directed time travel movie headed to Netflix and an animated Quibi series with Samuel L. Jackson titled Futha Mucka. Meanwhile, Lord and Miller are setting up projects all over the place, including a murder mystery at Apple, an astronaut film starring Ryan Gosling, and a dang Clone High revival.

Rich, whose work also inspired HBO Max’s An American Pickle, is handling the script for Everyday Parenting Tips. Reynolds and George Dewey are producing under the Maximum Effort Productions umbrella along with Lord Miller’s Aditya Sood.