What a rare sight to behold! The famed third egg, commissioned for Cleopatra near the end of her life has been found and was recently appraised on the American version of Antiques Roadshow. Now it should be known that this is all just viral marketing done by Ryan Reynolds to promote his latest film Red Notice, which is now available to stream on Netflix.

Written and directed by Rawson Thurber Marshall (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper), the film centers around Reynolds' character Nolan Booth, who is known as the number art-thief in the world, who is recruited by FBI Special Agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) to track down and even more notorious thief, The Bishop (Gal Gadot).

In the bit which Reynolds tweeted, his character Booth is looking to have the famed egg appraised and has stated that he came in possession of this historical relic by "borrowing" it from a museum friend of his. While the means by which the egg found its way into Booth's hands are questionable, what isn't is the $100 million price tag that it was appraised for. Cha-ching!

Image via Netflix

As the lore goes, some two thousand years ago Marcus Antonius had gifted three ornate eggs, encased in gold and decorated with jewels to Cleopatra. These eggs were meant to signify his devotion throughout their married life and beyond. However, after Cleopatra's death (around 30 BC) the eggs went missing, presumed to be lost to the sands of time, until in 1907, a farmer discovered two of the three eggs. That was until the end of World War II, when it was suspected that Adolf Hitler's personal art curator Ralph Zeich absconded with the egg to Argentina, where they were tucked away into a secret bunker deep within the Argentinian rainforest.

Reynolds, who has been known to commit to the bit, plays the part with the utmost sincerity in what is a fun bit of marketing for Netflix's major action film, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Red Notice is available on Netflix now. Check out Reynolds' appearance on Antiques Roadshow below.

