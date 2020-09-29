Ryan Reynolds Shares ‘Red Notice’ Set Photo as Filming Resumes with Safety Protocols

The highly anticipated Netflix movie Red Notice has resumed production, as evidenced by a striking set photo shared by co-star Ryan Reynolds. The high-profile film features the extremely good-looking trifecta of Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot at its center as it tells the story of the world’s greatest tracker (Johnson) and the world’s greatest con man (Reynolds) teaming up to capture the world’s greatest art thief (Gadot).

Production was underway earlier this year but was shut down due to COVID-19. Filming resumed recently in Atlanta, Georgia, and in the set photo below we see Reynolds on set interacting with director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper) who’s wearing some pretty intense safety gear.

Indeed, set photos are going to look extremely different going forward as the number of people on set at one time is limited and the crew are masked up while the actors perform each scene. But Red Notice sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun. When I spoke with producer and Seven Bucks Production president Hiram Garcia recently, he praised the chemistry of the lead trio:

“They’re all like megastars, and when you get them on screen together, their chemistry, it’s fantastic and they’ve all worked with each other in some way. Obviously DJ and Gal on the Fast series, with DJ and Ryan in Hobbs. So there’re just lots of crossover, and they’re awesome together and funny and look great in the movie. We’ve been having such a blast. It was tough because we were really in the thick of it and chemistry was at an all-time high, and we were getting rolling and then unfortunately COVID shut us down. So everyone’s been chomping at the bit to get back, but I think you guys are just going to have a blast with this movie. It’s just the chemistry and the fun that they all bring… They all genuinely love each other, and it comes through in the scenes how much fun they have.”

Netflix hasn’t yet set a release date for Red Notice but I wouldn’t be surprised if it arrived sometime in 2021. For now, check out Reynolds’ set photo below.