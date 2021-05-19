FX has ordered a new docuseries from Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds called Welcome to Wrexham, about the actors' purchasing of the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC. Announced by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, the news comes a few years after McElhenney and Reynolds bought the Red Dragons.

The docuseries will be executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel and John Henion. The two-season order will document what’s next for the Red Dragons as the actors experience a crash course in football club ownership. Plus, with these two funny men behind it, it has to be a wildly humorous time for everyone.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'Mythic Quest' Unveils Season 2 Release Date and a Poppylicious Trailer

“Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham," said Grad in a statement. "Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club." The Red Dragons are one of the oldest professional football teams in the world and bringing them "glory," but also new name recognition, is exciting.

McElhenney and Reynolds have both made names for themselves in the comedy world. McElhenney is currently leading Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and Reynolds is known for his comedic chops as Wade Wilson in the Deadpool movies, as well as his wit online, and will be seen next in the sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

After our collective obsession with shows like Ted Lasso, something like Welcome to Wrexham seems right up our alley. There's no confirmed release date yet for this docuseries, so stay tuned to Collider for more info. Check out a video promoting the series below:

Here's the synopsis for Welcome to Wrexham:

In 2020, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. That said, they are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople.

KEEP READING: ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Receives New Earlier Release Date

Share Share Tweet Email

Who Should Direct Marvel's 'Blade' Movie? 7 Filmmakers Who Would Be Exciting MCU Additions From Regina King to Shaka King.

Read Next