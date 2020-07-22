Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson to Star in Animated Quibi Series ‘Futha Mucka’

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are heading to Quibi. Make a joke now, motherfuckers!

The two stars of The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its upcoming sequel are set to voice the leads in a new animated comedy series titled Futha Mucka — and yes, you read that right.

It seems like Reynolds and Jackson will be playing fictional versions of themselves, as the meta premise finds Reynolds suffering a minor mishap that results in Jackson becoming his primary caregiver, and that’s when shit gets weird. See, Ryan loves Sam and is delighted to spend all of his time with him, but Sam, well, he couldn’t be reached for comment regarding Ryan.

Blockers scribes Jim and Brian Kehoe created the series and will serve as executive producers as well as showrunners. Futha Mucka will be a co-production between Anonymous Content and Reynolds’ Maximum Effort banner, while the Emmy-winning company Titmouse will serve as the animation studio.

Reynolds and Jackson will executive produce alongside Nina Soriano of Anonymous Content, George Dewey and Patrick Gooing of Maximum Effort, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina of Titmouse, as well as Charlie Scully.

In addition to writing the John Cena–Leslie Mann comedy Blockers, the Kehoe brothers have written and directed several short films, including The Comments, which starred Kristen Schall and Paul Scheer, and was released on Funny or Die. They currently have several projects in development with Disney, Pearl Studios and Tooley Entertainment, and Boies/ Schiller Film Group.

I may have walked out of The Hitman’s Bodyguard at CinemaCon a couple years ago but that had more to do with the script than its two leads, who seem to have a decent, foul-mouthed rapport together. I just wish this series was about Nick Fury taking care of Deadpool, because it’d be pretty funny to see those two Marvel characters forced together by circumstances. Reynolds and Jackson will soon be seen in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and you can click here to find out when that action movie — and Jackson’s Spiral — are slated to hit theaters.