The Big Picture Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds will collaborate on a heist comedy for Netflix, marking their fourth project together.

The new movie will take its characters on a global adventure, with Levy and Reynolds known for their dynamic work.

Levy and Reynolds previously worked on Free Guy and The Adam Project, both of which were successful streaming releases.

After working together on Deadpool 3 for the majority of this year, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds will reunite once again for a heist comedy, according to Deadline. The upcoming project, set to be released on Netflix, marks the fourth collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker in recent years. Dana Fox, the screenwriter behind The Lost City, has been hired to write the new story, which will take its characters on an adventure that will span many countries. Knowing how Levy and Reynolds work together, the world isn't ready for whatever this group wants to steal, and what they will be willing to do to in order to get what they want.

Levy and Reynolds previously collaborated on Free Guy, a movie that saw the actor playing a non-playable character in a video game. One day, the character moves away from his programming, shocking the actual human characters from the movie. While that adventure took $331 million at the worldwide box office, the upcoming heist movie won't be the first time Levy and Reynolds work together on a streaming release, as their next project would lead them towards working with Netflix for the first time, in a lighthearted story about time travel.

In The Adam Project, Reynolds portrayed a time pilot Adam Reed, who travels to the past in an attempt to save his wife from dying. However, after an accident makes him crash in 2022, he's forced to work together with his past self in order to get back to where he belongs. The movie premiered on Netflix last year, and it featured Walker Scobell as the younger version of Adam. Netflix won a bidding war against several other studios for the project, which doesn't have a release window yet, as the team is still busy with Reynold's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When Is 'Deadpool 3' Releasing?

Reynolds and Levy are currently working on Deadpool 3, the character's introduction to the MCU. Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming sequel, after playing the character for the last time in Logan. The movie is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 26, 2024. Time will tell if the successful partnership between Reynolds and Levy can create yet another smash hit with the heist adventure that will take its main characters around the world.

The first two Deadpool movies are currently streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

