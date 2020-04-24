Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Reteam for Time Travel Movie at Skydance

Free Guy duo Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are set to reteam for an untitled time travel adventure movie that is in the works at Skydance.

Reynolds will star and Levy will direct, while both of them will produce alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Reynolds will play a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year old self, and together they encounter their late father, who’s now Reynolds’ age.

Jonathan Tropper, who worked with Levy on the 2014 dramedy This Is Where I Leave You, has been tapped to write the script, which according to the Hollywood Reporter, is being reconfigured from a previous version of a project known as Our Name Is Adam. T.S. Nowlin wrote that script on spec, and the project once had Tom Cruise attached to star.

When I asked Paramount in early March whether Tropper had come on to work on the script, the studio declined comment. At the time, I’d heard that Cruise had always liked the idea behind Our Name Is Adam, but never felt satisfied with the script, and so the studio had recruited literary-minded Tropper to rework things in an effort to get Cruise to re-engage with the project. The current pandemic has, obviously, wreaked havoc with Cruise’s schedule, and so Levy will run it back with his Free Guy star Reynolds, who had been looking to do an action movie with a bit more brains than 6 Underground — which may have been a hit on Netflix, but got crushed by critics.

Reynolds and Levy’s high-concept action-comedy Free Guy was supposed to hit theaters on July 3, but saw its release date moved to December 11 as a result of the pandemic and the widespread theater closures it has forced. Per THR, this will be the next movie from both Reynolds and Levy, with production eyed to start in late fall, when the two of them will already be busy promoting Free Guy — hopefully.

Reynolds, Levy and Skydance are also prepping Netflix projects at the moment, with Reynolds set to star in and produce an adaptation of the video game Dragon’s Lair for the streamer, Levy producing the fourth season of hit series Stranger Things, and Skydance in post-production on the comic book adaptation The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron.

To watch the latest trailer for Free Guy, click here.