If you watch your fair share of superhero movies, stumbling across one at some point that features Ryan Reynolds is basically an inevitability. He’s popped up predominantly in Marvel properties to date, but has also had one outing in the world of DC, which is worth something, even if some of the individual movies in question are of questionable worthiness. Worthless is a loaded word, but there is an interesting divide between the superhero films Reynolds has been in, those from earlier than 2016 being kind of controversial, and those made since that year being generally well-liked.

In that sense, you can compare Ryan Reynolds’s relationship with the superhero genre to that of Chris Evans, who was in a couple of less-than-great Fantastic Four movies before turning things around by playing Captain America. Anyway, with Reynolds, it seems like the more focused on comedy the superhero movie, the better, with his better efforts playing to his strengths as a comedic actor. All six superhero flicks he’s starred in to date are ranked below, starting with some stinkers and ending with some winners.

6 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Image via Warner Bros.

The sole DC film Ryan Reynolds has shown up in so far, and perhaps one of the worst DC-related movies to date, too, Green Lantern is one of those notorious superhero movies that’s pretty much without any defenders, let alone full-on fans. Exploring the Green Lantern Corps in a film should’ve worked, because they're a popular group in the comics, but something got lost in translation here. Reynolds plays the first human to join said force, which means Green Lantern should work as an origin story and a broader introduction to a larger group, but sadly, that just didn’t really happen.

Everything is quite muddy and unappealing to look at in Green Lantern, which is surprising, given that a huge amount of money was thrown at it. Audiences didn’t throw all that much money back, with the film earning about $237 million worldwide, which isn't exactly enough when the budget alone was estimated to be $200 million. The world has moved on, and Green Lantern has mostly been forgotten. Nowadays, 2011 is almost long ago enough now that, should someone at DC want to try again with the Green Lantern Corps, people might be willing to give the film (or films) a shot.

5 'Blade: Trinity' (2004)

Directed by David S. Goyer

Image via New Line Cinema

Blade: Trinity is honestly a trainwreck of a movie, and though it’s been ranked higher here than Green Lantern, this is kind of like comparing dog poo that’s been left baking out in the sun for three hours versus dog poo that’s only been baking in the sun for two and a half hours. Or, one film is an annoying dog outside your window that won’t stop barking, and has been going non-stop for the past five hours. The other is a barking dog that won’t shut up, and has been at it for four hours. Either way, this film’s not good, dawg.

Easily the worst of the three main Blade films starring Wesley Snipes, Blade: Trinity infamously takes the focus away from its titular character and has a bunch of annoying side characters stealing the spotlight, Reynolds’s Hannibal King most certainly included. Blade: Trinity doesn’t have any fun action, the comedy always falls flat, and the horror/fantasy elements are boring, too. It’s a joyless film, and an entirely avoidable one. If you haven’t seen it and need a Blade fix, just rewatch either Blade or Blade II, and a better time will be had.

4 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Directed by Gavin Hood

Image via 20th Century Fox

And, to be negative just one more time, here’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which followed the also questionable X-Men: The Last Stand (X-Men was going through some stuff, but First Class did get things back on track a little). This infamous 2009 movie was technically the first time that Ryan Reynolds got to play the character of Wade Wilson/Deadpool, but the Deadpool here is substantially different from what most people now think of, when they hear the character’s name. After all, X-Men Origins: Wolverine is a bit too mild to do the character justice.

Also, as a movie focusing mostly on Wolverine, it doesn’t really satisfy either. X-Men Origins: Wolverine feels hastily thrown together and perhaps even unfinished in places, meaning that the search to find many redeemable moments will require a good deal of digging… too much, really. Ryan Reynolds getting to make fun of the film as a whole in later cinematic outings as Wade Wilson/Deadpool means it almost has some value, for the sake of some good comedic digs, but actually watching this as its own self-contained movie is a slog.

3 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Directed by Shawn Levy