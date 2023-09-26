The Big Picture The Voices is a dark comedy that takes a twisted approach to anthropomorphism, with Ryan Reynolds playing a mentally ill character who hears voices from his pets.

Reynolds delivers an unnerving performance, portraying a shy, strange, and ultimately troubled protagonist, blurring the line between empathy and discomfort for the audience.

While the film delves into horror territory, the closing credits bring back the comedy, providing an unexpected and ironic ending that leaves the audience laughing. The Voices remains an underrated and unique film in Reynolds' repertoire.

In 2016, Ryan Reynolds erupted into an A-list comedy-action star via the release of Deadpool. While the star had previously appeared in comedies such as Van Wilder, Waiting..., and the Sandra Bullock-led rom com The Proposal, his fourth wall breaking reprisal of the Merc with a Mouth — first embodied by the actor in 2009's X-Men: Origins - Wolverine — elevated his reputation within the genre, opening the door for funnier as well as bolder films. While Deadpool and much of Reynolds' comedic filmography since has been splatter-filled and action packed, his darkest comedy actually arrived a year before the superhero parody hit theaters, and it remains one of his most unnerving works.

What Is 'The Voices' About?

Image via Lionsgate

Directed by Persepolis creator Marjane Satrapi, Lionsgate's The Voices stars Reynolds as the seemingly good intentioned, yet socially distant and awkward Jerry Hickfang. Among Jerry's many quirks, including living alone above a bowling alley and working a low grade job at a plumbing appliance warehouse, he spends lots of time talking to his pets... and more often than not, they talk back.

His dog is a large mastiff named Bosco, who speaks to Jerry with that signature canine praise and affirmation. The cat, on the other hand, is an orange tabby named Mr. Whiskers, who taunts Jerry and fuels his anxieties. Reynolds provides the voices for both of the critters, putting on his best Sam Elliott-style Western drawl for Bosco and his most convincing Mike Myers-esque Scottish accent for Mr. Whiskers.

'The Voices' Is a Dark Twist on Anthropomorphism

Image via Lionsgate

From that simple description alone, The Voices sounds like an innocent, juvenile comedy emulative of Doctor Dolittle but edgier. However, the film takes a dark turn very early on when the audience learns that Jerry suffers from mental illness, specifically schizophrenia, which causes him to hear voices. Bosco and Mr. Whiskers' anthropomorphism, along with Jerry's other hallucinations, thus stem from the character's subconscious, and he can only hear them when he stops taking his medication.

Throughout the film's first act, this premise is unsettling, yet seemingly harmless. In the second act, however, the externalized voices in Jerry's head lead him to do horrible, violent things. We watch him become a serial killer, chop up a victim's remains, and keep their disembodied heads in his refrigerator. In Jerry's mind, the heads eventually reanimate and contribute to his dialogues with Bosco and Mr. Whiskers.

Come the film's climax, The Voices hardly feels like a comedy anymore, but rather a psychological thriller as well as an intense character study. Penned by Paranormal Activity 2 screenwriter Michael R. Perry, the movie endorses horror iconography throughout, with uncomfortable situations, eerie tension, and enough blood and guts to rival Deadpool as Reynold's most violent film.

Ryan Reynolds' Unnerving Performance Makes 'The Voices' Even Scarier

Image via Lionsgate

It is Reynolds himself, however, who does the most heavy lifting in making The Voices a fright fest. His performance as Jerry is uncanny. A long cry from the charismatic Van Wilder or Wade Wilson, Jerry is shy and strange. He carries an endearing optimism at first, and even garners empathy from the audience as he seems to treat everyone with kindness and love. While that empathy never fully fades, it certainly becomes tenuous as the film carries on. We always want to believe that Jerry is a good person at his core, and that illness, trauma, and desperation have simply coerced him into doing terrible deeds. As his sins pile up, though, we find ourselves swimming in a murky mix of emotions.

Reynolds also shines as the animals. Bosco and Mr. Whiskers are very different from Reynold's other voice-over roles in Turbo, The Croods, and Detective Pikachu. The animals can be both foul-mouthed and provocative, and though they are meant to represent different parts of Jerry's subconscious, Reynolds does a stellar job giving the illusion of multiple, disquieting personalities. As aforementioned, the actor does not use his natural voice for these parts, and until it's noted otherwise in the closing credits, one would think that a larger cast brought the animals to life.

'The Voices' Closing Credits Bring Back the Comedy

Image via Lionsgate

On the topic of the closing credits, they provide a unique subversion that solidify The Voices as a dark comedy. While nearly the entire second half of film delves further and further into the depths of horror, reaching an austere crescendo in its final minutes when Bosco and Mr. Whiskers convince Jerry to "put himself to sleep," the closing credits show Jerry arriving in a brightly lit Heaven as upbeat music plays. The voices now gone, Jerry reunites with his long-lost parents as well as his victims. He also casually meets Jesus. Assured that everything will be okay and agreeing not to think about the bad things in life, they all break out into a choreographed rendition of "Sing A Happy Song," by The O'Jays.

This dénouement starkly juxtaposes so much of the film preceding it. Though there is heavy irony and a subtle touch of nihilism in the conclusion, it ultimately leaves the audience laughing. It is an embracement and a reminder of how burlesque The Voices is. For all of the sinister and depressing subjects it explores, the film at its core has to do with a grown man talking to animals — and it follows some conventions of that typically-childish trope, albeit in a highly disturbing manner.

'The Voices' Remains an Underrated Ryan Reynolds Film

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014 before Lionsgate acquired it for a limited theatrical run and home video release in 2015. This unconventional roll out — not to mention its unconventional subject matter — has left The Voices unseen by many. Admittedly, it may be a bit too off-putting for some viewers, but for those who seek an original premise, a daring mix of humor and horror, and an unsung Ryan Reynolds performance where he plays a very distinctive kind of main character, look no further than this uniquely sinister comedy.