Ryan Reynolds to Reunite With ‘The Nines’ Director for Netflix Comedy ‘Upstate’

The 2007 movie The Nines isn’t exactly a standout in the Ryan Reynolds canon, but the film afforded Reynolds the opportunity to work with one of Hollywood’s top screenwriters, John August, and now the two of them are teaming back up for the Netflix comedy Upstate.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Deadline reports that Reynolds will co-write the script with August, and the project will be developed as a starring vehicle for Reynolds. As you might imagine, he’s not writing a script just to hand the thing over to Ryan Gosling.

Reynolds and August will also serve as executive producers on the project, which hails from Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort. It’s the latest Netflix movie for Reynolds, who starred in Michael Bay‘s 6 Underground and will soon resume filming Rawson Marshall Thurber‘s international action movie Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. He’s also set to star in an untitled time travel movie from Shawn Levy and Skydance that recently moved from Paramount to Netflix.

Meanwhile, Reynolds also recently signed on to star in Universal’s family comedy Everyday Parenting Tips from Paddington director Paul King, and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Clearly, Reynolds is as busy as any actor in Hollywood, and yet I’d love to see him stretch himself and perhaps take a dramatic supporting role among an A-list ensemble — like the one David O. Russell is assembling for his next project.

Reynolds next stars in Levy’s action comedy Free Guy as well as the action-packed sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. He’ll re-team with Jackson for the animated Quibi series Futha Mucka, and don’t forget that Reynolds is also slated to star in a new Clue movie as well.

August’s feature credits include Tim Burton‘s Big Fish and Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, and he also wrote the upcoming Grease prequel Summer Lovin’, which is in development at Paramount. For more on that project, including its director, click here.