You may know Ryan Reynolds as the Canadian heartthrob who has dominated Hollywood over the past two decades. Once a sitcom star on a little show called Two Guys and a Girl (throw in and a Pizza Place for those who were there from the beginning), Ryan Reynolds has proven that he can and will do anything — and we love him for that. Once deemed People's Sexiest Man Alive, Reynolds has a resume many actors dream of. He's been a part of flops but also watched blockbusters break records. Deadpool anyone? And, if you're looking for a phone service, he even has one for you! But one of his unique achievements was becoming co-owner of Wrexham AFC.

Like Reynold's career, the football club he now owns has been through it all. It has a fanbase of day-one diehards. It's achieved immense greatness. It's experienced terrible losses too. But now, thanks to Reynolds and his co-owner Rob McElhenney, the team is having a resurgence. It's a true Hollywood story set across the pond. When the pair purchased the team, they brought along the cameras to create the celebrated FX series, Welcome to Wrexham. Through teaching Americans about proper football terminology and engaging in emotional personal stories, the series has afforded viewers the chance to become fans beyond sport. Not just of the show, but the team and the community. Like Ted Lasso did for the fictional AFC Richmond, Ryan Reynolds and Welcome to Wrexham have done the same for Wrexham AFC. It's more than just the game. It's about the people.

Fans Flock to the Dream Within

Image via FX

When it comes to football, the Welsh team is one of the oldest professional football clubs in the world. Formed in 1864, there is a rich history surrounding the team. But once Reynolds and McElhenney got their hands on the team, a new chapter was opened. Upon taking the reign, the pair of actors brought the cameras to follow the team. Did they expect their club to skyrocket with success? Certainly, every sports team owner wants to say yes, but there was something about the aura in Wrexham that turned things around. Sure, the movie script would have seen the team achieve an instant turnaround after Season 1, but this is reality. It can't happen that easily —and that's what makes the content presented so juicy. There's the goal and objective and the obstacle. Welcome to Wrexham captures it all.

With an assist from the television program, the football club received new international visibility and a newfound fanbase for a lower-tier team. With such attention, other smaller franchises strive to have their own Cinderella story. Many clubs in Major League Soccer in the United States wanted to "do a Wrexham," but that strategy is not a fit for everyone. Especially not in America. The teams here defy the objective this series celebrates. Welcome to Wrexham celebrates the dream of anything being possible when you're the little guy.

Yes, a camera crew can follow any team around. There are countless other sports docu-reality series out there that bring in viewers. But Welcome to Wrexham has the magic that goes beyond a typical franchise. The arc that the real-life team has experienced is truly like a scripted series. You may watch the FX series and think it's too good to be true. But the narrative the series has had over the course of the first three seasons gives people something to root for. Welcome to Wrexham goes beyond the antics of the two owners trying to find their footing. It's more than just an inside look at the game. The human interest stories and exploration of the culture in Wales bring the series to another level. It's all about storytelling. When you feel you're a part of the family that Wrexham AFC celebrates, you understand why new fans flock to Wrexham.

'Welcome to Wrexham's Spirit Is Within the People