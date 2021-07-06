Charles Dickens's Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol, is getting a visit from the ghost of modern musical renditions. Filming has begun on Apple Original Films’ Spirited and Ryan Reynolds has delivered a first look at the upcoming film. Collider previously reported that Reynolds would be playing an Ebenezer Scrooge-like lead, opposite Will Ferrell as a reimagined Ghost of Christmas Present and now Reynolds has shared the first image of the pair on the set of Spirited. In the tweet, Reynolds called Ferrell one of his "one of my comedy idols."

Reynolds and Ferrell will be joined by Sunita Mani as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, who sources say will be a co-worker of Reynolds’ Scrooge.

Spirited is directed by Sean Anders, who wrote the film alongside his writing partner John Morris. The pair partnered to write Daddy’s Home, Daddy’s Home 2, and Instant Family. This is the first musical movie the pair have written.

Christmas has come early in Boston, with filming for Spirited underway in the Braintree area. Local reports have stated that production will be using a portion of a shopping center for the shoot. It wouldn’t feel like a modern holiday film without the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping at the mall.

Acting isn’t the only gift Reynolds is bringing to the table. He is also producing through his Maximum Effort banner with George Dewey as the executive producer. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and David Koplan are producing through Gloria Sanchez Productions. As Collider previously reported, Apple beat out Netflix, Paramount, and Warner Bros. for the film. Reynolds and Ferrell are expected to make a minimum of $30 million each, with producer fees not included in that total. No release date has been set for the holiday flick. Check out the first look at Spirited below.

