The Big Picture Ryan Seacrest begins hosting Wheel of Fortune, replacing Pat Sajak.

Seacrest shows excitement on set, spins wheel for the first time.

Seacrest expresses eagerness for his new role, debuting in September 202

Ryan Seacrest's first day as host of Wheel of Fortune has officially begun. As the new host for the show's 42 seasons following Pat Sajak's departure, the TV personality went to the studio, where he got a first-hand look at the show's set and got to spin the wheel for the first time. Seacrest has hosted a variety of TV shows and events throughout his career, and his newest gig will be no different from what he's done in the past.

Seacrest released a reel on Instagram, where he entered the Wheel of Fortune set, which featured vintage footage from earlier seasons, a giant image of Sajak at the front, and most importantly, the wheel. Seacrest showed lots of excitement on his first day, and was shocked to see that the wheel in question is "smaller than you think." Seacrest gave his first spin on the wheel and expressed that he just couldn't wait to be there.

“You know, I could not sleep last night, I was so excited,” Seacrest said. “I slept OK, but still very excited for the alarm to go off.”

Seacrest replaces Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, after 41 years of hosting the show. Sajack started his Wheel of Fortune gig in 1983, and he also hosted the daytime version of the show in 1981. In 2024, Sajak announced he would be retiring and his last show aired on June 7. Since then, it was revealed that he would be starring in a mystery-thriller stage production at the Hawaii Theater Center, and it will go live in June 2025.

Ryan Seacrest Has a Prolific Hosting Career

Seacrest is a TV personality who started his career in 1993. Since then, he has appeared in numerous shows, such as American Idol since 2002, New Year's Rockin' Eve, E! News, and Live with Kelly and Ryan, just to name a few. Seacrest has also offered his voice acting services in a handful of shows, such as The Simpsons, Hey Arnold!, Shrek Forever After, and Robot Chicken.

In late June 2024, Seacrest announced he would be replacing Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune after the former host announced his retirement. The new host released a statement on X about the news, stating that he's "humbled to be stepping into the footsteps" of Sajak and that he's looking forward to "continuing the tradition" of spinning the wheel.

You can watch Seacrest host the 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune once it comes out on September 2024 on ABC.