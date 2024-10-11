Though it's been a major staple of game show television, Wheel of Fortune experienced a massive shake-up when Ryan Seacrest took over hosting duties from Pat Sajak. But Seacrest has run into a fair share of setbacks, including the most recent episode where Seacrest had a few moments of delay before registering that a contestant Cody Hunger won. This led to online ridicule, but it isn't the only time Seacrest has come under fire: Wheel of Fortune viewers are finding fault with everything from new puzzles to the set getting an update. Reading up on this, I can only ask: is the audience taking things a little too far? Here's why I think the furor over Seacrest's tenure so far is overblown.

It Will Take Time for Ryan Seacrest To Settle Into ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosting Duties

The thing that most viewers are forgetting is that Seacrest's tenure as has been fairly short so far. He officially took over on September 9, meaning that by tonight he'll have only been the host for a month. There's still time for him to win over audiences, and roll with the punches. I've done public speaking before, and let me tell you there are moments where I've frozen up or forgotten my words; even though Seacrest has a lengthy hosting tenure on other shows, he's still human - and the audience should remember that we all make mistakes.

Seacrest is also no stranger to taking up hosting duties from a legendary predecessor, as he became the co-host, and later main host, for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2012. Clark's final appearance on the show features a great rapport between the duo; they're cracking jokes while sharing their thoughts on the events of 2012 and hoping for a good 2013. If Seacrest could hold his own with a legend like Dick Clark, then he will certainly be able to do the same for Wheel of Fortune.

Seacrest as the new host, along with new puzzles and a new set, shouldn't be looked at as a bad thing. Game shows should strive to introduce new elements to keep fresh, whether that's special editions or new challenges. Wheel of Fortune is no stranger to these, as it apparently took creator Merv Griffin three different pilots before he settled on the game's current format. But a big change that most people forget about is that Pat Sajak wasn't the first host of Wheel of Fortune. That honor went to Chuck Woolery, and even though Griffin had hand-picked Sajak as Woolery's successor, NBC objected, feeling he wasn't popular enough. Griffin then threatend to pull the plug on Wheel unless Sajak was installed at host. There's no indication on whether Seacrest could match Sajak's legendary tenure on the show but it's good to remember that Sajak went through similar struggles.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Is Going Through a Similar Phase As ‘Jeopardy’

Another major game show that's gone thorough similar changes as Wheel of Fortune is Jeopardy, which also gained a new pair of hosts. The circumstances for this outcome were different, since original host Alex Trebek passed away after a battle with cancer, but it still took time for the show to find a new host, especially when Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik were meant to share hosting duties (and Bialik stepped away in the wake of last year's SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes.) Jeopardy has managed to survive, still keeping the elements that made it one of the most popular game shows. It's safe to say that Wheel of Fortune will do the same.

I've seen Ryan Seacrest host shows since I was a preteen; anyone who's watched American Idol can tell you that he has the energy to keep viewers invested, as well as an approach that makes him feel...well, approchable. Wheel of Fortune might be a different show, but all he probably needs is a little bit of that Idol energy and he'll win fans over. Fans, for the most part, should also recognize that change is a constant. Yes it's scary, and yes it might not work out, but it's needed - even for a game show like Wheel.

