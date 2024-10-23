After a few rocky episodes, it seems Ryan Seacrest is finally finding his groove on Wheel of Fortune. Early backlash about his hosting style on the game show, and his bloopers were hard to miss. But in recent episodes, Seacrest is bringing his signature charm and fresh energy to the iconic show. Still, there are a few changes I — and many other longtime fans — would love to see moving forward. While the change is inevitable following Pat Sajak’s leave, overhauling the entire set seems unnecessary. The new aqua-blue set feels a bit too modern for a show that has long thrived on its classic appeal.

Another hot topic among the viewers has been the gameplay itself, particularly the wheel. Many fans pointed out the increasing frequency of unforgiving outcomes. Some even suggested that there are simply too many of these on the wheel. As mentioned in a post by CINEMABLEND, the September 18 episode especially fueled these complaints. In the episode, a string of bad spins prompted Seacrest to joke, “What are you doing to us?" a moment that was both frustrating and humorous for me. While Seacrest’s reaction to these frustrating spins has been amusing, considering some changes for a fairer, less repetitive experience won't be such a bad idea. If we compare the eras of Sajak and Seacrest, there are many things that fans would love to see changing.

Fans Want the Producers to Address the Wheel’s Unforgiving Outcomes

Many longtime fans of Wheel of Fortune have voiced their frustration with the frequent appearance of Bankrupt and Lose a Turn wedges on the wheel. While Ryan Seacrest’s charm has softened the blow of these outcomes, fans have noticed that the wheel seems more unforgiving than in previous seasons. A Reddit thread sparked this debate when users discussed how often players seem to land on these penalties. Some even joked that it feels “timed.” Considering this, many fans suggested that the producers should consider removing one of the two bankrupt wedges to make the gameplay less punishing.

This sentiment was echoed during a particularly rough episode on September 18, 2024, when a contestant suffered three consecutive Bankrupt spins. After witnessing the streak, Seacrest humorously suggested they might need to “have a conversation with this wheel.” Just when it seemed things might turn around, the contestant managed to guess a letter, only to hit Bankrupt yet again. At this point, Seacrest quipped, “So, I’m new here. I’ve never seen anything like this before.” The next player wasn’t lucky at all and landed on Lose a Turn, forcing the host to turn to Vanna White and remark, “Vanna? What is going on? Please help me!” Interestingly, I don’t think this uptick in penalty spins is related to any change in the wheel itself — it has remained the same for over 20 years. Some fans believe the issue could lie in how contestants spin the wheel.

Ryan Seacrest Brought Changes, But Fans Miss the Traditional Charm of the Classic Set

With Ryan Seacrest taking the reins as the new host of Wheel of Fortune, the show has undergone several changes. However, a completely unexplainable change has caught the attention of viewers — a brand-new set that debuted alongside his arrival. This new set received mixed reviews from fans, many of whom felt it strayed too far from the classic aesthetic that has defined the show for decades. Fans described the new set as “an abomination” and even “cheap,” claiming it detracted from the game itself and the nostalgic feel that longtime viewers have come to love. While the letter board and wheel looked the same, the new lighting and color scheme felt too modern.

In a surprising twist, the show reverted to its beloved old set for the “Girlfriend Getaways” special as mentioned on TV INSIDER. This temporary return was met with enthusiastic reactions on social media, as viewers expressed joy at seeing the familiar stage again. However, the production team didn’t confirm if the old set is back on the screen for good. Many fans shared sentiments that the old set’s appearance was more of a continuity error. Fans speculate that the starting episodes were aired when Ryan Seacrest was on the old set. Now that the episodes are not airing in the order they were taped, fans get to see the old set again. Personally, I’d want Wheel of Fortune to circle back to its old, logo-laden set for good!

As fans continue to adapt to Ryan Seacrest’s hosting style, I hope for more natural and fluid interactions on set. While Seacrest is improving with each episode, some moments do end up feeling scripted or forced, but that could be just me. Sajak was known for his witty banter, often making contestants feel at ease. In contrast, Seacrest’s recent awkward interactions lack the spontaneity that defined Sajak’s tenure.

Fans can watch Wheel of Fortune Weeknights on FOX at 6:30 PM!

