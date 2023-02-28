Love is all around London, as Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer for Rye Lane, a romantic comedy helmed by Raine Allen-Miller in her directorial debut. The film tells the story of Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), who are two twenty-something South Londoners reeling from bad break-ups who connect over the course of an eventful day, helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance. The pair will be forced to question everything they knew about love, leaving them to find the inspiration to find it through other ways.

In the trailer, Dom explains that his ex cheated on him with his best friend, creating plenty of insecurities for himself that wouldn't allow him to give love another chance. Yas also shares how her ex broke her heart, creating a friendship between her and Dom through their shared experiences. The film also displays a creative visual style, giving life to their character's thoughts in a flashy, unexpected way, giving the audience a better understanding of who these people are and why it is important for them to open their hearts again.

During a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, the leads and director behind the film spoke about how Rye Lane balances different tones within the same production, with Vivian Oparah stating that the movie goes deep into the culture of South London. The actress also remarked that the film could serve as a glimpse into South London for people who weren't familiar with the place. The different tones, ranging from drama and comedy to romance, in the movie allow the story to be brought to life by the cast and Allen-Miller's vision, giving the story more emotion and thrill.

Allen-Miller also praised Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia's script during the same interview, expressing how she "felt like there was a space to elevate it and bring (her) world building to the whole thing". The director said that with the story being funny and straightforward, she was given the opportunity to "go wild with the craft", giving the film its signature style. Rye Lane premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and it will arrive to Hulu on March 31. It will also be available to stream on Star the same day, depending on the distribution availability of the region where the film will be shown.

You can find the new trailer for the film, and the complete interview with the director and the cast, below: