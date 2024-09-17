The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with director Ryoo Seung-Wan at TIFF 2024 for I, the Executioner.

I, the Executioner follows Detective Seo Do-cheol as he hunts down criminals, facing suspenseful twists.

Director Ryoo Seung-Wan emphasizes coexistence between seriousness and humor in his films, Korean filmmakers, and possibly returning to the world of Veteran a third time.

South Korea has redefined the action genre over the past twenty-five years. Park Chan Wook's Oldboy exploded the revenge thriller paradigm forever, offering one of cinema's greatest twist endings. Kim Jee-woon's The Good the Bad The Weird showed audiences a modern Western they could never have dreamed of, and Yeon Sang-ho's Train to Busan perfected the balanced chemistry of exquisite action set pieces, blood-curdling horror, and tear-inducing character drama. Now it's the cop drama's turn for South Korean reinvention as Ryoo Seung-Wan's sequel to Veteran, I, the Executioner, enjoys its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

In I, the Executioner, Detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) and his Major Crime Investigation Division tirelessly track down criminals day and night, often at the expense of their personal lives. When a murder links to past cases, suspicions of a serial killer arise, terrifying the country. As Major Crimes delves into the investigation, the killer taunts them by publicly indicating the next victim and intensifying the chaos. To tackle the growing threat, the team brings in idealistic rookie officer Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in), leading to unexpected twists in the case.

Director Ryoo Seung-Wan was kind enough to visit the Collider studio at the Cinema Center at MARBL to talk with Steve Weintraub about the differences between the American and Korean film systems, the audience's heightening expectations, and which directors to watch first, having never seen a Korean film before. You can watch the full interview at TIFF in the video above or read the conversation transcript below.

Director Ryoo Seung-Wan Talks 'Coexistence Between Seriousness and Humor'

"This is from my inspiration from Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd."

COLLIDER: I want to start by saying I'm a fan of your work and I thought you did such a great job with the sequel. But you don't have to have seen the first one to enjoy this movie. Can you sort of talk about that?

RYOO SEUNG-WAN: Of course, we've architected the story so that you can enjoy it without seeing the prequel. However, if you do see the first movie, there will be a lot of aspects that are more interesting in this film.

One of the things that strikes me about this is that it's funnier than you think it's gonna be. Talk a little bit about why it was important to you to inject humor into what can be a serious story.

SEUNG-WAN: For those who saw the first movie, they might see there's a little less humor in this film. This film has a different aspect than the first film because I wanted to explore a deeper storyline. I didn't want the audience to kind of be thrown off by a very serious tone from the very beginning, so we approached it with a tone similar to the first film. However, we warm up to a deeper and more serious tone. I think it also expresses the way that I see the world. I think there's always a coexistence between seriousness and humor, happiness and sadness, and I think this is representative of the world that we live in. So, exploring this coexistence is a big part of the type of filmmaking I wanna do. Your saying that there's a lot of humor in this film makes me a little nervous. [Laughs]

I don't want to say a lot of humor. I think a lot of times when you're making a film with serious subject matter, you don't expect to laugh at all.

SEUNG-WAN: I'm happy you found the humorous points in the film. That makes me happy.

Especially when they are doing the chase towards the beginning on the side of the building. Stuff like that. And on the rooftop.

SEUNG-WAN: I’m sure film lovers will kind of see this right away, but this is from my inspiration from Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd and those filmmaking greats.

Ryoo Seung-Wan Suggests a "Deep Dive Into A Very Rich Korean Film History"

You have a great resume. There will be people who have never seen anything you've directed, so what is the first thing you'd like them to watch if they've never seen your work before?

SEUNG-WAN: I would say you can watch I, the Executioner first. [Laughs]

Which of your films changed the most in the editing room in ways you didn't expect?

SEUNG-WAN: In Korea, not just me but a lot of directors almost edit as we shoot on set. I would say the most difficult film of mine to edit was the film Crying Fist. It's about two characters who live linear lives until they meet in the boxing ring. I found interweaving their stories to be a very difficult task.

Korean cinema has produced so many great films. Besides your work, for people who aren't familiar with Korean cinema, what are three or four films you think people absolutely have to see from Korea?

SEUNG-WAN: Of course now, directors Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon-ho are legendary directors that I'm happy to say are probably familiar to a worldwide audience. So if you were to start from Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon-ho, you can actually access some Korean classics all the way from the ‘80s on YouTube. It's facilitated by Cinematech COPA, and they host numerous old Korean films. One title that I would recommend is called The Last Witness. It's this incredible thriller, and I think it's a really great introduction to a deep dive into a very rich Korean film history. I also heard there's a director named Ryoo Seung-wan who makes some okay films, so maybe you can check those out, as well.

In Korea, The Screenwriter Is the Starting Point Of Every Movie

Image by Photagonist at TIFF

I am very familiar with the way Hollywood makes movies but for people in America and around the world, what do you think might surprise them to learn about making a film in Korea?

SEUNG-WAN: I haven't made a film in Hollywood, so it's hard to compare, but in Korea, we definitely put a lot of effort into working on and perfecting the script. And then, of course, we find actors, distribution, we build our crew, we do our prep, our shoot, and our post-production. I'm sure this process is very similar to a system in North America. However, I do think that the general level of the Korean audience is very high in terms of their taste and their expectations. I would say the Korean film audience is the harshest critics of Korean cinema. They'll write on their blogs or social media, so, of course, we have to care what our own audience thinks about these films. Also, Korea, both societally and culturally, goes through very rapid changes, so as a filmmaker, you have to have a very sharp sense of the current climate and what's going on in the modern day.

But my guess is that the greatest difference between the American and the Korean system is, from what I know, America has an agency system where a script is kind of shopped around by an agency. However, in Korea, we kind of start from the story, and the screenwriter is the starting point of a movie being made.

I think that's why I enjoy Korean cinema so much. The scripts feel like they're not rushing. It's just different. In Hollywood, sometimes people make movies without having the script done, which is crazy.

SEUNG-WAN: However, whenever Korean directors get together, we all complain about how hard it is to write a script and how hard it is to get it done. That's what we talk about.

Director Ryoo Seung-Wan Knew He Wanted To Visit The 'Veteran' World Again

Was it your idea to do the sequel? Was it the producers because the first film was so successful? Do you see yourself coming back to these characters again in the future in a few years, or is it just one sequel, and that's it?

SEUNG-WAN: While we were shooting Veteran we really had great teamwork. So whether it was the characters or the world-building, I knew it was something that we wanted to see again. So, we kind of stored all the costumes and props and things from the first movie, knowing that there would be a sequel. However, we didn't know it would take so long to make a second film. A third movie is something I'm thinking about and talking about with the actors and producers. Actually, on my flight here to Toronto, I was trying to brainstorm ideas for the third movie, so I barely got any sleep. However, I'll put it away if people don't like the second movie.

People are gonna like the second movie. You do not have to worry. Did you put the costumes in storage?

SEUNG-WAN: Yeah, just in case people like the second film, we put [the costumes] through dry cleaning, and they’re in storage, nice and pristine.

