Ryuichi Sakamoto, the Oscar-winning composer known for helming the soundtrack to The Last Emperor and other acclaimed films, has died at the age of 71. Sakamoto passed away on March 28, with his official Twitter account announcing his passing on April 2.

The Twitter post contained no words and simply provided a photo with the dates of Sakamoto's birth and death. However, the composer's management company later posted a lengthy update, writing in their own Twitter message that Sakamoto had been "undergoing treatment for cancer discovered in June 2020." The company added that the composer "continued to create works in his home studio whenever his health would allow. He lived with music until the very end." The message ended by sharing what was described as one of Sakamoto's favorite quotes: "Ars longa, vita brevis. Art is long, life is short."

Sakamoto, a native of Tokyo, studied ethnomusicology in college and found a love of electronic music early in his career. He was particularly interested in "the traditional music of Japan's Okinawa prefecture as well as Indian and African musical traditions," Reuters reported. Along with fellow musicians Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi, Sakamoto formed the band YMO in 1978, with their use of electronic instruments putting them on the map around the world.

Sakamoto's Composing Endeared Him to Film Fans

However, in the Western world, Sakamoto is best known as a prolific film composer, with his most famous body of work being The Last Emperor, which he helmed along with Cong Su and David Byrne while also appearing in a small on-screen role. The Bernardo Bertolucci-directed 1987 film, which follows the story of Puyi, the last emperor of China, earned widespread critical acclaim, garnering nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. The score was likewise lauded, earning the composing trio Best Original Score at the Oscars as well as a Golden Globe and a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The score for The Last Emperor remains one of the most highly praised soundtracks of the 1980s.

Sakamoto also composed 1983's Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, a Nagisa Ōshima-directed war film in which Sakamoto also acted alongside topliner David Bowie, marking his on-screen debut. He would add to his trophy case with a BAFTA for Best Film Music for his work on the film. Its main theme, "Forbidden Colours," was later adapted into a vocal single that became an international hit.

Sakamoto would spend his career working alongside a number of acclaimed directors, including Oliver Stone, Pedro Almodóvar, and Brian de Palma. In more recent years, he composed the closing theme to Alejandro González Iñárritu's thriller drama Babel. He would team up with Iñárritu again in 2015 to compose the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Revenant along with German composer Alva Noto. The film would go on to win three Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and a host of BAFTAs. Sakamoto and Noto themselves also received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for the score.

Read the statement from Sakamoto's management here:

An Announcement We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of artist and musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto, on the 28th of March, 2023. He was 71 years old. While undergoing treatment for cancer discovered in June 2020, Sakamoto continued to create works in his home studio whenever his health would allow. He lived with music until the very end. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to his fans and all those who have supported his activities, as well as the medical professionals in Japan and the U.S. who did everything in their power to cure him. In accordance with Sakamoto's strong wishes, the funeral service was held among his close family members. Please understand that we are unable to accept any calls of condolences, offerings of incense or flowers, and the like. Finally, we would like to share one of Sakamoto's favorite quotes: "Ars longa, vita brevis." Art is long, life is short. While many will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief.

You can hear a bit of Sakamoto's work in the trailer for The Last Emperor below.