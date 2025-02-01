Pop groups were all that in the Y2K era, so prevalent at the time that you would have been hard-pressed to go through a day without hearing the Backstreet Boys, Ace of Base, or NSYNC, whose pop-classic "Bye Bye Bye" was given new life in the 2024 mega-hit Deadpool & Wolverine. There seemed to be a new pop group every day, a perpetual rotating door of talented young artists who have largely been forgotten today. You had to have something to separate yourself from the pack, and S Club 7 did.

The bubblegum pop group from the UK were known for their upbeat, empowering songs, and for starring as themselves in four different series on Fox Family (BBC One overseas). What you may not remember is that one of those series featured the iconic Regan MacNeil of The Exorcist fame in a recurring role. So, what possessed Linda Blair to appear in S Club 7 in L.A.?

'S Club 7 in L.A.' Features Linda Blair as a Landlord

For those unfamiliar with S Club 7 (and we'll touch on that soon), the group was formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, who formed the group as a "a continuation of some of the things I'd have liked to have done with the Spice Girls," the famed girl group who had just unceremoniously dumped Fuller as their manager in 1997. The group was introduced in 1999 in the children's program Miami 7 (aka S Club 7 in Miami), with the theme song, "Bring It All Back," released as their debut single that same year. The show was billed as “the Monkees for a new generation," with a Fawlty Towers-like premise.

That series saw the septet, desperate to make it big, come to Miami after their management offered them a chance at success. It doesn't happen in Miami, so they pack their things up in their Chevy and make the trip to L.A. to try their hand at fame and fortune there in their second series, S Club 7 in L.A. The journey is captured in the first two episodes, and they finally arrive in L.A. in the third, "Hello Hollywood." They quickly determine they need to do two things: Find an agent and a place to live. Fortunately, the latter falls into their laps — or, Bradley McIntosh's lap to be more precise — when a manic ex-hippie on rollerblades runs over Bradley. The ex-hippie, Joni (Linda Blair), just so happens to be a landlord, and feeling bad about the accident, invites the band to stay in one of her apartments. Cue the hijinks.

'S Club 7 in L.A.' Was Incredibly Popular — Just Not in the States