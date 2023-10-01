Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Ahsoka.

The journey depicted in Ahsoka is almost over, with only one episode left set to be released as part of the latest Star Wars television series on Disney+. After multiple battles, chases and mysteries solved, the main characters of the show are almost ready for this adventure to end. But even if Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) finds a way out of the problem she and her allies find themselves in, a big mystery surrounding her new apprentice remains unsolved. Is Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) Force-sensitive or not? And what does it mean for her status as a Jedi apprentice?

The Argument Against Sabine's Power

The fact that Ahsoka had taken Sabine as her apprentice by the time the events of the series began was surprising, considering how the character had never shown a strong connection to the Force. Soon enough, Sabine's training proved to be difficult for both the master and the apprentice, with Wren unable to move objects with her mind despite the great amount of effort she was putting into the affair. Having no connection to the Force could turn out to be very dangerous for a Jedi, and reality stood in front of Sabine soon enough in the form of an enemy.

When Ahsoka was tasked with stopping Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) from retrieving a map that could take the Imperial Remnant to the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), Sabine was left behind to fight against Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) in a lightsaber duel. When Sabine tried to push her opponent back by using the Force, she was unable to move Shin's body, with both apprentices realizing the fight between them wouldn't be balanced. And even if Sabine's enemies were already starting to notice that she wasn't as powerful as originally thought, her friends are beginning to state the obvious, too.

The entire premise of Ahsoka centered around the main characters finding Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) after he disappeared during the final episodes of Star Wars Rebels, sending Sabine through a long journey to find the only friend she considers to be her family. But when the pair was finally reunited after a long time, even Ezra was surprised to learn that Ahsoka had decided to train Sabine due to her lack of abilities. Not everything is lost for the young Mandalorian yet, because the series has also given hints that could point toward Sabine being more powerful than before.

Could Sabine Become a Jedi?

After being the padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) during The Clone Wars, Ahsoka doesn't do anything without having a reason for it. If she has decided to take Sabine under her wing, it's because the Mandalorian girl has proven be more than capable of learning from the former Jedi Knight. Throughout the first episodes of Ahsoka, Sabine can be seen doing her best to use her knowledge of the Force to defend herself from the threats that come after her, even if it doesn't involve her using the powers directly related to the Jedi Order.

Sabine has been involved in a couple of lightsaber duels throughout this story, and even if she was a skilled warrior thanks to her experience in Rebels, a normal human could never have the reflexes necessary to stop a lightsaber blade long enough to survive an encounter with an active Force user. And while Sabine's Mandalorian armor can protect her from the impact of blaster fire, a person without a connection to the Force wouldn't be able to react in time in order to block laser shots coming straight to her unprotected face.

And the latest piece of evidence to suggest if Sabine has a strong connection to the Force or not came after she was already reunited with Ezra, when Ahsoka tried to get in touch with her using the Force. The ability to communicate with people across the galaxy using only the Force has been seen since the original Star Wars movie premiered in theaters in 1977, and it was only possible with people who already had Force-related abilities. Sabine's powers are present enough for her status to be confusing.

'Ahsoka' Needs to Make Up Its Mind

The dynamic between Ahsoka and Sabine has been a complicated one, with Tano not being entirely sure of training her new apprentice. On the other hand, Sabine believes Ahsoka to be passive when it comes to moving against their enemies, growing desperate with the decisions the Jedi takes. But even if their character development plays out in an interesting manner, their mission is brought down by the series' constant dilemma regarding Sabine's training. The galaxy could be in a lot of trouble, and its biggest heroes can't have the luxury of wasting time.

Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) had made her intentions very clear when she was introduced in the second season of The Mandalorian, making Thrawn's return a possibility if the former Magistrate of Calodan was successful in her quest. As one the galaxy's most intelligent military leaders, Grand Admiral Thrawn could make life impossible for the New Republic if he had the opportunity of commanding a fleet. If Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and her family wish to preserve peace in the galaxy, they must stop him before it's too late.

As seen in every major conflict between good and evil in the galaxy far, far away, and young Jedi is necessary to stop antagonists from taking over planets. Just like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) did decades before Rey (Daisy Ridley) had her opportunity to shine in recent films, young heroes enter a world bigger than they could've ever dreamed of. If Thrawn will be stopped from bringing the Empire back to its former position of power, Sabine must rise as a powerful warrior. The series only has to decide if she even has a chance of becoming a Jedi or not.