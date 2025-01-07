Arnold Schwarzenegger will always be known for his role as The Terminator in James Cameron’s iconic action flicks, but just over 10 years ago he teamed up with an Avatar veteran for a critically panned action movie that has recently found streaming success. Schwarzenegger stars alongside Sam Worthington in Sabotage, the 2014 conspiracy thriller following members of an elite DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) task force who find themselves in grave danger after robbing a drug cartel safe house. The action epic, which also stars Iron Man's Terrence Howard and Dune: Prophecy's Olivia Williams, is streaming exclusively on Starz, where it jumped to the #1 spot on the platform despite abysmal scores of 21% from critics and 36% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes and a $22 million total at the box office.

Skip Woods and David Ayer penned the script for Sabotage, with Ayer also directing the film. Woods is best known for his work writing the screenplay for Hitman: Agent 47, the 2015 video game adaptation starring Rupert Friend, and he also worked with Bruce Willis in 2013 on A Good Day to Die Hard, the R-rated action thriller that’s currently streaming exclusively on Hulu. He wrote the script for Timothy Olyphant’s 2007 Hitman movie and Hugh Jackman’s first solo Wolverine outing, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Ayer is best known for his work on Suicide Squad, the 2016 DCEU film, and he recently worked with action icon Jason Statham on The Beekeeper. Ayer will reunite with Statham in just a few short months on A Working Man, the action thriller starring David Harbour that was previously titled Levon’s Trade.

What Else Is Streaming on Starz?

Gerard Butler’s Plane has been a staple in the Starz top 10 for more than a month now, but the film has slipped to #10 in the rankings and is in danger of losing its streaming spot. Newer arrivals to join the top 10 recently include The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the Jurassic sequel from Steven Spielberg that earned a 53% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Borderlands, the critically maligned 2024 video game adaptation starring Cate Blanchett has also found success on Starz lately despite being one of the biggest box office flops of the year, grossing only $32 million worldwide against a budget of more than $100 million.

Sabotage stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sam Worthington, and was directed by David Ayer. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Sabotage on Starz.

