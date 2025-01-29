Approaching the career of the late great Alfred Hitchcock can be a daunting task for any up-and-coming cinephile, as the “Master of Suspense” consistently made great films for several decades. Hitchcock’s career can easily be divided into two segments; he began making lower budget espionage and suspense films in his home country of England, and then transitioned to more high concept projects in America after his 1940 film Rebecca won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Hitchcock picked an interesting time to start his American filmmaking career, as it was shortly after his transition to the United States that the nation officially entered World War II on the side of the Allied Forces. Hitchcock channeled the anxieties of World War II into his excellent suspense thriller Saboteur, which laid the groundwork for the even more grandiose setpieces he would take on later within his career.

What Is ‘Saboteur’ About?