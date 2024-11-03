Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance didn’t just happen by chance — it was the result of one of the most legendary collaborations in fashion and film history. In 1953, while preparing for her role in Sabrina, Hepburn sought the perfect wardrobe to reflect her character’s transformation from a shy girl to a sophisticated woman. Enter Hubert de Givenchy, a young French designer whose effortless, chic designs would not only shape Hepburn’s image but also define a new era that merged Hollywood glamour with Parisian sophistication. Their first meeting, which could have been a fleeting professional encounter, blossomed into a lifelong, creative friendship that still influences the fashion industry today. During production, however, Givenchy was overshadowed by Paramount Pictures's head of wardrobe, Edith Head, who won her sixth Oscar for Sabrina. Yet it was truly the teamwork between Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy that inspired the film's most iconic outfits.

Upon Meeting, Givenchy Mistook Audrey Hepburn for Katharine Hepburn

Image via Paramount Pictures

Audrey Hepburn had already garnered attention for her role in Roman Holiday, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress. Her delicate beauty, poise, and grace had captivated audiences, but for her role in Sabrina, she sought something more. The icon wanted a unique wardrobe that could reflect the transformation of her character, Sabrina Fairchild, from a shy chauffeur’s daughter into a sophisticated, stylish woman who had spent time learning and growing in Paris, only to return home anew.

Hepburn, with a growing interest in fashion, had heard of this particular rising French designer. At the time, the relatively young designer established his own house just a couple of years earlier in 1952. His designs were already making waves in Paris, known for their simplicity, elegance, and modernity. Hepburn, looking for something fresh and elegant, decided to visit his atelier in Paris to seek out designs for Sabrina. According to The New York Times, when Hepburn arrived at Givenchy's studio, there was an unexpected mix-up. Givenchy, who was busy preparing his new collection, had assumed that the "Miss Hepburn" coming to visit him was the established Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn — not Audrey. The designer wanted to help Audrey, but he politely informed her he was too busy to create new designs for her film. However, Hepburn asked to see the dresses from the current collection, which she tried on.

Givenchy Became Audrey Hepburn’s Best Friend and Loyal Designer After ‘Sabrina'

Close

Luckily, the designs were exactly what Hepburn was looking for, and the customized collection would go on to play a pivotal role in her character’s transformation. The most memorable of these is the elegant white strapless gown with black floral embroidery that Sabrina wears to the Larrabee family party in the film, which was an instant success. The simplicity, sophistication, and timeless quality of Givenchy’s designs perfectly suited Hepburn’s own exquisite, understated beauty.

The fashion in Sabrina also demonstrated how costume design could be used as a narrative device. As Sabrina transforms from a naive girl into a worldly, elegant woman, her wardrobe evolves to reflect that journey, and Givenchy’s designs play a crucial role in telling that story visually. The clothing was not merely an accessory to the character but an essential part of her identity, reflecting her personal growth and newfound confidence. While Edith Head, the legendary Hollywood costume designer, was credited with the film’s overall wardrobe, it was widely known that Givenchy was responsible for the most iconic pieces that Hepburn wore in the film. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Givenchy commented, “[Sabrina] won an Oscar for the dresses but I didn’t get any credit. [Audrey] was furious. She demanded ‘Each time I’m in a film, Givenchy dresses me.’”

Related Audrey Hepburn’s Top 10 Performances, Ranked The image of Audrey Hepburn remains iconic, but there's so much more to her performances than just being on a movie poster.

Sabrina was a critical and commercial success, and the collaboration between Hepburn and Givenchy was so well-received that it became the beginning of a lifelong partnership. The impact of Givenchy’s designs in Sabrina was immediate, establishing both Hepburn as a global fashion icon and Givenchy as a designer of extraordinary talent. In fact, this teamwork between a Hollywood actress and a Parisian couturier was unprecedented at the time, setting a new standard for costume design in cinema. Their friendship extended well beyond Sabrina. Givenchy designed Hepburn’s costumes for some of her most iconic roles, including Breakfast at Tiffany’s, where she wore the famous little black dress, and Funny Face, where she donned chic, modern ensembles that emphasized her natural elegance. Per The New York Times, Givenchy once said of Hepburn, "She knew exactly what she wanted. She knew herself perfectly, and it was a pleasure to work with such a personality." Hepburn, in turn, described Givenchy as not only her favorite designer but also a dear friend. She famously said, "His are the only clothes in which I am myself. He is far more than a couturier, he is a creator of personality."

Together, Hepburn and Givenchy transcended the usual boundaries of actress and designer. Hepburn’s style — defined by Givenchy’s elegant, minimalist designs — became a symbol of timeless beauty and grace. Even after Hepburn retired from acting, she remained loyal to her "big brother", wearing his designs in her personal life and during her humanitarian work with UNICEF. Their friendship was not just about clothes or film — it was about a shared vision that would leave an indelible mark on both the fashion world and popular culture.

Sabrina Release Date September 10, 1954 Director Billy Wilder Cast Audrey Hepburn , William Holden , Humphrey Bogart , Walter Hampden , John Williams , Martha Hyer , Joan Vohs , Marcel Dalio , Marcel Hillaire , Nella Walker , Francis X. Bushman , Ellen Corby , Marjorie Bennett , Emory Parnell , Nancy Kulp , Paul Harvey , Kay Riehl , Raymond Bailey , Ralph Brooks , Colin Campbell , Harvey B. Dunn , Fritz Ford , Otto Forrest , Chuck Hamilton , Rand Harper Runtime 113 minutes Expand

Sabrina is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME