The deluxe version of Sabrina Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, features five additional tracks. One of those tracks is a remix of the track "Please Please Please" featuring country music legend Dolly Parton. When the deluxe album dropped, Carpenter also released a black and white music video with Parton. The music video features Carpenter and Parton driving down the road in a truck. The vintage vibes continue from her "Espresso" music video but this time in black and white. "Please Please Please" was one of the three singles released when Short n' Sweet dropped in the summer of 2024. It was recently nominated for Song of the Year for the Grammy's. Carpenter's album, in total, scored five nominations at the Grammy's as well as one nomination for Best New Artist. Short n' Sweet won for Best Pop Vocal album and "Espresso" took home Best Pop Solo Performance.

Sabrina Carpenter Elists Dolly Parton to Collab on 'Short n' Sweet' Deluxe

When the announcement was made earlier this month about the collaboration between Carpenter and Parton on Short n' Sweet Deluxe, Carpenter was coming off from her Grammy wins for the album. Parton has had a historic career in the country music industry, spanning 60 years and nearly 50 studio albums. The singer has also done her fair share of acting over her entertainment career. She's starred in 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, Joyful Noise, and also guest starred on Hannah Montana playing an aunt to her real-life goddaughter Miley Cyrus, among other roles. At 79, Parton shows no signs of stopping.

Last year, an autobiographical musical was announced called Dolly: An Original Musical. There's since been an open casting call to find the perfect people to portray Parton throughout her lifetime in the initial run of the musical. She also owns Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The theme park, near Parton's hometown, has been operated under the Dollywood name since 1986. The country music icon's ventures don't just stop there, she also founded the literacy program The Imagination Library, through the Dollywood Foundation. Parton is just as much known now for her musical accolades as she is for philanthropy. The program provides free books to children across the United States from birth to kindergarten age.

Short n' Sweet Deluxe is available now. You can watch Carpenter in her Christmas special A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest update.