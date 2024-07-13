The Big Picture Emergency takes a satirical, yet brutally honest look at college parties while exploring racial dynamics.

Sabrina Carpenter's role in Emergency marks a departure from her previous family-friendly projects.

The tension in Emergency culminates in a masterful ending that captures fear and guilt.

Depending on your Spotify playlist or your TikTok/Instagram feed (if you have social media, that is), you've probably heard some of Sabrina Carpenter's music. (Is it possible to exist and not have heard "Espresso"?) Carpenter has also appeared in multiple films and television series, getting her start on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World. One film that may have flown under the radar is Emergency, directed by Carey Williams and written by K.D. Dávila. Based on Williams and Dávila's short film of the same name, Emergency centers on college students Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and Sean (RJ Cyler) preparing to undergo a legendary bar crawl. But their plans get upended when they discover an unconscious girl in their room. Kunle, Sean, and their roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) decide to take the girl to a hospital, unaware that her sister Maddy (Carpenter) is looking for her. What should be a simple journey rapidly escalates as Kunle, Sean, and Carlos run into a number of obstacles.

Emergency Release Date May 20, 2022 Director Carey Williams Cast RJ Cyler , Donald Elise Watkins , Sebastian Chacon , Sabrina Carpenter Runtime 1 hr 45 min

‘Emergency’ Takes a Satirical and Sobering Look at College Parties

At first glance, Emergency seems to fit in with the subgenre of comedy movies that either feature parties gone horribly wrong or the journey to a party going horribly wrong. But it zigs where viewers expect it to zag, showcasing how terrifying it would actually be to drive around at night with a stranger who may or may not be dead. Emergency also leans into the fact that its protagonists are two Black teenagers and a Hispanic teenager, and how that impacts their interactions with others. It's even the subject of debate between Kunle, who's hyper-intelligent but rather naive, and Sean, who's a cynical slacker. (Sean argues that if they call the police and someone sees a white girl lying on their floor, they'll get shot - which mirrors conversations I've had with my brother.) Another scene sees the trio being chased off a lawn, and they zip right past a "Black Lives Matter" sign. You definitely wouldn't see something like this in Booksmart or Superbad.

Emergency takes a similar approach to Maddy's quest to find Emma. She steals a bike, she interrogates other people at the party she's located at, and when she finally locates Maddy, her first instinct is to attack the boys, which backfires. Carpenter plays this role with an intensity that is a little frightening; in the reunion between Maddy and Emma, Maddy keeps trying to ask Emma if the boys tried to assault her or drugged her when Emma ended up taking drugs at the party Maddy brought her to. Speaking as a Black man, this moment left me on the edge of my seat because it felt all too real; it was a sobering reminder that, no matter what, some people are ready to believe the worst of you because of your race or other factors. I won't lie, it was extremely satisfying to see Kunle shut the door in Maddy's face when she showed up at his dorm with a written apology.

'Emergency' Was a Departure From Sabrina Carpenter's Other Projects

Image via Prime Video

Emergency marked a turning point for Carpenter's career, especially considering her early roles. She first rose to prominence with her starring role in Girl Meets World, and later starred in films including Tall Girl and Work It for Netflix. Emergency marks a rapid departure from the family friendly roles Carpenter had taken on up to that point; it also was a role that didn't rely on her dancing and/or singing skills. Yet she still turns in a great performance, flipping between the worry of a girl who's looking for her sister and the outright dangerous, self-centered morality of someone who's determined to fulfill a goal no matter the cost.

Prior to Emergency, Carpenter starred in The Hate U Give, another film that centers on race. The Hate U Give focuses on the fallout of a fatal shooting, specifically how teenager Starr (Amandla Stenberg) reacts to it. Starr ends up leading a campaign to convict the police officer behind the shooting, especially since her best friend was the victim. This puts her in conflict with her friends - particularly Carpenter's Hailey. It leads to a confrontation between the two where Hailey breaks out nearly every phrase in the "I'm not racist" handbook, including telling Starr to "get over" her friend's violent death. Once again, Carpenter plays a role that showcases how racism can impact a person's actions or words, even if they don't outright say a racial slur.

'Emergency' Ends on a Well-Deserved Note

Close

While audiences might debate how well Emergency handles its blend of satire and social issues, its ending is a masterclass in how to craft tension. The group eventually does make it to the hospital, but the police pull their weapons on Kunle as he's performing CPR on Emma. Even after the situation has been explained, Kunle is still carrying the fear of potentially being killed over a misunderstanding. "I was so fucking scared man," he confesses to Sean toward the end of the film. Even the final scene captures that tension: while Kunle is hanging out with friends, sirens sound off in the distance and he freezes up. Williams pushes the camera closer into Watkins' face, which is frozen with fear — an image that stuck with me long after the credits rolled.

Carpenter had her own take on the ending, especially with how Maddy tried to make amends with Kunle. In a CinemaBlend interview, she talked about how Maddy might be struggling with guilt, while also revealing that the scene was shot differently:

I don’t know if my character personally has fully realized how much she kind of let that night get out of control in her mind. But I think she's trying, and it's like the first sort of step that you see of someone that's trying to understand where they might have gone wrong in that situation and trying to see it from their perspective...And I think [the final ending] honestly leaves it in a place that just makes a lot more sense to what actually happens.

By choosing to focus on how the events of the night affected Kunle instead of letting Maddy off the hook, Emergency definitely ends on the right note. While it showcases Sabrina Carpenter's acting talent, Emergency is also worth a watch for how it subverts its subgenre of comedy and for how it's not afraid to tackle some hard truths.

Emergency is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

