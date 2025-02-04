Sabrina Carpenter was catapulted to pop glory in 2024 with her chart-topping tracks "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" which were cemented with her hit record Short n' Sweet, which put her on the map for good. There is, of course, nothing that immortalizes success like a Funko Pop figure.

The adorable vinyl figure is every bit short n' sweet sitting at a proud 3.15 inches tall. It spotlights the songstress with her signature blow-dry complete with a perfectly formed fringe framing her perfectly blushed face. Her bold eyelashes are on full display with a stunning blue nightgown and matching heels tying the entire look together as she sits with her legs crossed to the side on a fur carpet looking every bit the ultimate performer. The Pop! is Carpenter's first time being captured in figurine form.

The announcement of the Funko Pop comes on the back of an award-winning night for Carpenter at the esteemed 2025 Grammy Awards. Her first time being nominated, the pop star walked away with the highly regarded "Best Pop Vocal Album" beating out established stars Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan for the prize. She was also honored to take home the "Best Solo Performance" accolade for her track "Espresso" beating established musical icon Beyoncé with the big win.

Sabrina Carpenter Took Home Two Grammy Awards at Last Night's Ceremony

Marking the momentous moment, Carpenter shared a picture of herself on Instagram sporting her signature bouncy blow-dry and glitzy sequinned gown on the red carpet with a full-tooth smile as she beams holding the two prestigious awards. She wrote: "cannot believe life had to post this in the moment but will talk to you later."

The Grammys were an eventful evening with Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé leading the big wins of the night. Lamar locked down a clean sweep of all five categories he was nominated for including "Record of the Year", "Song of the Year", "Best Rap Song", "Best Rap Performance" and "Best Music Video." Meanwhile, Beyoncé finally took home the coveted "Album of the Year" prize for the first time after missing out four times previously. Her album Cowboy Carter also cleared the "Best Country Album" category and her song "II Most Wanted" featuring Miley Cyrus saw her take home the "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" award.

The Sabrina Carpenter Funko Pop (Night Gown), is available now for pre-order at Funko.com.