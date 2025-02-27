The Short N’ Sweet era is still sweet, but it just got a bit longer. Fans of Sabrina Carpenter can continue to live through the magic of her Grammy-award winning album, as more tour dates are underway. On Thursday, Feb. 27, the “Espresso” hitmaker announced additional North American dates for her critically-acclaimed Short N’ Sweet Tour beginning this fall.

The new North American dates kick off this October. Carpenter will perform at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 23 and 24. The following week, she will head up north to New York City, New York to perform at Madison Square Garden on October 29 and 31, and November 1.

The “Please Please Please” singer will perform in Nashville, Tennessee for two nights, November 4 and 5 at Bridgestone Arena. Soon after, she will pop into Toronto, Ontario in Canada to perform at Scotiabank Arena on November 10 and 11. She will wrap up this leg in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena on November 20, 22, and 23.

Joining Carpenter on select dates are Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, and Amber Mark. The new dates follow a successful run of the first 33-date North American leg of the Short N’ Sweet Tour, which wrapped last fall. Next month, Carpenter will kick off the European leg of the Short N’ Sweet Tour, which will begin in Dublin, Ireland, and wrap in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Long And Lush Impact Of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet

Image via Island Records

Carpenter released her sixth studio album Short N’ Sweet back in August 2024. The album has spawned several hits, including the Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste,” as well as the viral single, “Bed Chem.” Upon its release, the album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Earlier this month, Short N’ Sweet won the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the Grammys. Carpenter also won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso.” Following the Grammys, Carpenter released a deluxe version of Short N’ Sweet, which featured bonus tracks “Busy Woman,” “15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Bad Reviews,” and a remix of “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton. On Saturday, March 1, Carpenter will perform at the 2025 BRIT Awards and she will be honored with the Global Success Award.

Fans with a Cash App Visa card can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. These cardholders can access the presale using the first nine digits of their Cash App card. General on sale will begin Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for purchase through Carpenter's official website.

