The Big Picture Jenna Ortega shines in the Death Becomes Her-inspired "Taste" music video, forming an unexpected friendship with Sabrina Carpenter.

The actress's dark roles in horror-thriller films like Scream and Wednesday showcase her as a modern-day scream queen.

Ortega's upcoming role as Astrid Deetz in the Beetlejuice sequel promises uproarious and spooky adventures on September 6, 2024.

Jenna Ortega stars as Sabrina Carpenter's killer rival in the Death Becomes Her and Kill Bill-inspired "Taste" music video, which was dropped only a few hours after the release of her latest album, Short n' Sweet. The visual features the two Disney Channel alums as immortal leads trying to murder each other, only to form an unlikely friendship at the end of the video.

Serving as the third single from the newly-released Short n' Sweet album, following previous hits "Please Please Please" and "Espresso," the "Taste" music video started with Carpenter singing a creepy version of "Rock-a-bye Baby." It then proceeds with the singer as she prepares to sneak into her former lover's (Rohan Campbell) house to kill his new beau, Ortega. However, Ortega outsmarts Carpenter and starts shooting her with a rifle, which immediately sends her down the fence.

The two then continue to fight and keep on coming back from the dead, akin to Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn's Robert Zemeckis-directed Death Becomes Her. Their murderous bloodbath comes to a halt when Ortega mistakenly kills the nameless boyfriend with a chainsaw near a pool where she and Carpenter share a kiss. They then realize they are better off as friends as they attend the "very insecure" boy's funeral.

Jenna Ortega Is a Modern Day Scream Queen

It is hardly surprising that Ortega was chosen to star alongside Carpenter in a music video filled with references to iconic Hollywood titles. The actress, who first received attention for her role as the young Jane Gloriana Villanueva in Jane the Virgin, had been in various television shows during the early years of her career. Her recurring role in The CW's hit satirical telenovela prepared her for lead-starring roles in Richie Rich and Stuck in the Middle. She also starred in several films, including Iron Man 3, Insidious: Chapter 2, The Little Rascals Save the Day, and more.

Despite having previously dabbled in a variety of genres as a child star, Ortega shines the brightest on the darkest side of television and cinema. Having starred as Ellie Alves in You Season 2 and the titular Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, which is now gearing up for its highly anticipated second season, the actress received praise for her portrayals in a slew of horror-thriller features, including in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream and Scream VI, and Ti West's X. She can next be seen as Astrid Deetz in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, which is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.