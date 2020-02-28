‘Sabrina’: Lachlan Watson Offers Advice for Other Creators to Emulate Theo’s Arc and Romance

–

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix has gone off the rails in some of the best possible ways and it was an utter delight getting to talk about that with two of the show’s stars, Lachlan Watson and Jaz Sinclair. We do get into some heavy Part 3 spoilers in this conversation so if you’re not caught up, you might want to come back to this interview later! With that out of the way, let’s get into some Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 spoilers.

This season put Roz and Harvey’s (Ross Lynch) relationship to the test when Roz was turned to stone and the spell to reverse her condition didn’t work because Harvey’s heart belongs to someone else. Theo, on the other hand, was in great shape in the romance department with Robin (Jonathan Whitesell) moving to town. There was a point when I feared Robin was just trying to earn Theo’s trust for the Pagan troupe but it turned out, Robin was loyal to Theo, not the Pagans.

Theo and Robin’s relationship – and Theo’s arc in general – is hands down one of my favorite parts of the series so when I sat down with Watson and Sinclair we spoke a bit about the advice that Watson would give other creators looking to bring a similar character and relationship to screen:

“I think take time with it. Take time with it, listen to your people, listen to what the world wants. Take space for your character and understand that not everything has to have a label, that not everything has to just be an excuse for exposition or a teaching moment, that you don’t always have to know, that kids can have freedom to just exist and they don’t have to be the ones explaining everything or putting things in the box, because I mean in a lot of ways – or at least my lived experience was that everyone else was the one putting me in the box. I didn’t want to be put in the box. So I think allowing your characters to have space outside of that little box has a lot of power and a lot of weight, and I think that could totally change the way we tell a stories.”

