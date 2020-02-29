‘Sabrina’: Lachlan Watson & Jaz Sinclair Tease “Psychological” and “Cosmic” Horror in Part 4

–

Spoiler Warning! This article and interview contains major spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. If you haven’t watched Part 3 of the show, don’t continue on!

Can things get even crazier on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Well, Part 3 ended with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) creating a time paradox and hatching a plan to carry on above ground while her doppelgänger runs things as the Queen of Hell below so, yes. Yes they can get crazier.

We already shared the portion of our conversation with Lachlan Watson and Jaz Sinclair about Theo’s arc on the show thus far and what it was like reading the script for the episode where almost every single major character is killed off in Part 3, but now it’s time to look ahead with a little Part 4 talk. Watson and Sinclair couldn’t say much about the new season of the show which is set to debut later this year, but they did get a good laugh out of remembering the table reads with Shipka reading both of her characters.

You can catch the duo miming what it was like watching Shipka play both roles in the video at the top of this article, but apparently an easy-to-spot differentiator in Part 4 for Sabrina #1 and Sabrina #2 will be two different headband colors.

We also got to talk a bit about the horror elements in Part 4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently revealed that the new season of the show will play a bit like “a demonic version of The Crown,” that it has a Lovecraft vibe to it and also that each episode of Part 4 is like “its own mini horror movie.” That certainly intrigued this horror lover so I asked Watson and Sinclair if there were any specific genre tools they were excited to work with while making Part 4.

Watson explained, “This one gets a little more psychological thriller than it does gore horror, which I think we’re all super pumped about.” Sinclair added, “It’s cosmic. It’s like cosmic horror, so it’s ideas.” She also dropped the term “eldritch terrors,” which should sound familiar if you watched Season 3 of the show. At the very end of Chapter 28, Blackwood completes a ritual with the egg that he acquired in the Highlands and says, “I call upon the eldritch terrors in the name of the void.”

What exactly does this mean for Sabrina and Greendale? We don’t have specifics but one could start to formulate some ideas with the definition of the word eldritch: “strange or unnatural especially in a way that inspires fear.” Pair that with Aguirre-Sacasa name-dropping Lovecraft, and the fact that Sabrina even encounters Cthulhu in the comic books and it all starts to come together.