Throughout the 7 seasons of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) is followed through her undergoing the challenges of living in the mortal realm as she is half-witch and half-mortal. She embarks on this hardship with the help of her aunts Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick). She learns the disadvantages and the advantages of having magic.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch was created in 1997. Viewers watch the show for the comedic relief, and the magic involved. The characters bring the magic and comedy to life. The episodes are filled with exciting and wild things which happen to the Spellmans.

9 "Cat Showdown"

Season 1, Episode 19 (1997)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

The quirkiness of the dynamic between Sabrina and her aunts is at full throttle in this episode. When Salem (Nick Bakay), the cat, and Sabrina both need jobs to pay for their lives, and they learn the repercussions of wanting to have more advantages in life. Salem and Sabrina enter a cat show as Aunt Hilda and Zelda try to revolt against the mail carrier that wants to date Zelda.

Salem and Sabrina take down the blackmailer to let the proper winner win. Sabrina had turned herself into a cat to protect herself, and she wins the award and uses it to hang out with Harvey along with helping Salem with the debt of his shopping addiction. In the episode "Cat Showdown," Sabrina and Salem enter a cat show to pay off their debts and learn the importance of true friendship and teamwork.

8 "A River of Candy Corn Runs Through It"

Season 2, Episode 7 (1997)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

Another weird journey for Sabrina as another Halloween returns. Valerie, her friend, tells everyone she is hosting a Halloween party. She hosts the Halloween party, and the other realm furniture begins talking. As a witch, the other realm takes over her mortal life. They both put their heads together to save the party to be as normal as it can be for a house with a portal to the other realm.

Her quizmaster is a party crasher and creates yet another issue for Sabrina. The mortals believe all the weird stuff happening in the house is not real, and she uses this to her advantage. In "A River of Candy Corn Runs Through It," Sabrina's mortal life is taken over by the other realm during Halloween, and she must save the party with the help of her aunts.

7 "A Halloween Story"

Season 1, Episode 5 (1997)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

There are several Halloween episodes, but this is the first Halloween episode; therefore, there is a nostalgic feel to this episode. As witches Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda take Halloween seriously and are more joyful than ever. Sabrina is a new witch, and her version of Halloween is going to a party with her friends instead of spending time with her family in the other realm.

Sabrina uses a spell to duplicate herself, causing chaos and teaching her the true meaning of Halloween. She sends the duplicate Sabrina to Harvey Kinkle's (Nate Richert) party while she goes to the other realm with her aunts. In "A Halloween Story" is the first Halloween episode of the series, where Sabrina learns the true meaning of Halloween and gets to visit with her late grandma.

6 "Good Will Haunting"

Season 3, Episode 6 (1998)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

Another Halloween episode where Sabrina is stuck between her mortal life and her other realm life. Sabrina stays home with her friends for a Halloween movie night, and her Aunt Beulah (Jo Anne Worley) sends her a gift from the other realm. Her doll from the other realm comes alive. Sabrina and her friends are unable to open the door, and Molly Dolly is torturing Sabrina.

The doll brings monsters from the other realm; this creates yet another issue for Sabrina as her friends and are stuck in the house. Her friends do not believe her, and they believe it is a prank. To create comedic relief, music is played while Sabrina and her friends are running away from the doll as Hilda and Zelda are attempting to escape Aunt Beulah’s house which happens to be an asylum. They find out Aunt Beulah’s party is a hoax, and the Spellmans are saved.

5 "To Tell a Mortal"

Season 2, Episode 10 (1997)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

On Friday the 13th, Salem can scare the daylights of out the Spellmans. Hilda has the bat breath disease, and Zelda helps her to discover the cure. Sabrina is allowed to tell her friends that she is a witch, and they are allowed to know for 24 hours, she is a witch. She tells Valerie (Lindsay Sloane), her friend, and Harvey. As Libby turns Sabrina turns everyone against her for being a witch after she eavesdrops on a conversation between Harvey and Valerie, but she forgets after 24 hours.

Sabrina struggles with the fact her friends are never going to remember she is a witch. This is a constant struggle Sabrina faces throughout the entire series. In "To Tell a Mortal," Sabrina struggles with the hardships of keeping her witch identity a secret from her friends and the constant fear of them forgetting her true self.

4 "As Westbridge Turns"

Season 1, Episode 21 (1997)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

Sabrina and her friends feel like they are in a rut. Everything is filled with bordem, and Zelda teaches her that she must make her excitement. Hilda shows her a soap opera, and she wants her life to become more exciting. When she gets to school, her excitement is heightened and becomes like a soap opera.

Harvey dares to finally ask Sabrina out, and they become girlfriend and boyfriend at 12:36, which was the exact time they met. Libby Chessler (Jenna Leigh Green) is determined to break them up. Harvey gets hit in the head by the ladder, and he has a case of amnesia, and Libby uses this to her advantage and tells Harvey they are dating. Sabrina is set up, and she must reach the climax of the soap opera to change the effects of messing up with the excitement worms.

3 "The Crucible"

Season 1, Episode 23 (1997)

IMDb Score: 8/10

There are several episodes in which Sabrina's secret is revealed, but this episode tops them all. She takes a field trip with her classmates, and her aunts tell her the Salem Witch Trials had nothing to do with witches and tell her she must go on the field trip. Sabrina and her classmates learn what it was like turning the time of the Salem Witch Trials. Jennie,

Sabrina's friend is accused of being a witch at the role-playing.

After Jennie is put on trial, Sabrina is accused of being a witch. Her aunts teach her yet another lesson about staying true to herself. Sabrina tries to teach her classmates what a true witch is, but they do not believe it. Sabrina learns the lesson of the repercussions of people believing she is a witch.

2 "First Kiss"

Season 1, Episode 17 (1997)

IMDb Score: 8/10

Sabrina and Harvey spend their first Valentine's Day together. She learns there are repercussions to kissing a mortal. When she kisses Harvey; he turns into a frog and takes the test of true love to turn Harvey make into a human. Sabrina takes the test of friendship by playing the True Love Game.

The next test Sabrina takes is the test of fidelity which tests Sabrina's to resist temptation. As Sabrina takes the test of true love, Hilda takes the test with Drell, her old flame, but she fails. In "First Kiss", Sabrina must pass the bridge to prove she and Harvey have true love, and she and Harvey become an item, kind of.

1 "Soul Mates"

Season 7, Episode 22 (2003)

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Sabrina is getting married to Aaron Jacobs (Dylan Neal); everything is not going to plan. Her cousin, Amanda Wiccan (Emily Hart) comes to her wedding, and Sabrina is having second thoughts. Aunt Hilda comes with a llama who happens to be her mom. Amanda goes on the hunt for Harvey to bring her to Sabrina's wedding.

She has doubts, and she must go to the North Star to find out if she is destined to be with Aaron. Harvey finds the North Star Amanda left on his motorcycle, and he finds out they are soulmates. Sabrina needs to listen to her heart, not her magic. Her heart tells her she is destined to be with Harvey and leaves Aaron at the altar. She and Harvey get their happy ending, and they drive away on his motorcycle at exactly 12:36 pm.

