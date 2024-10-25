Sabrina the Teenage Witch is one of the most endearing ‘90s sitcoms ever. Its quirky nature and lovable characters helped solidify the show’s “classic” status and made it a standout among the classic TGIF lineup. However, the magical and whimsical show isn’t as far removed from the other programs with which it shared a block. In fact, Sabrina set up an insanely large television universe that continued decades after it went off the air.

‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Connected the TGIF Sitcom Universe

In theory, Sabrina the Teenage Witch has very little in common with Boy Meets World. However, these shows were the first to intersect. On Halloween, 1997, “The Witches of Pennbrook” brought Sabrina over to Boy Meets World in the episode's final moments as a date for Eric (Will Friedle). The innocent little connection was directly followed by a much more ambitious mash-up. November 7 saw the entire lineup collide for an event in which Sabrina and Salem (voiced by Bookie creator Nick Bakay) invaded each series. Starting with Sabrina, the Quizmaster (Alimi Ballard) gives Sabrina a new assignment, leading her to create a time-travel totem that takes the user back to whatever period that comes to mind. Sabrina uses its power to go on a quick adventure, but Salem accidentally swallows it and havoc ensues.

Escaping the Spellman house to avoid taking furball medicine, Salem heads to Boy Meets World, where Cory (Ben Savage), Topanga (Danielle Fishel), and Shawn (Rider Strong) are learning about World War II. Salem overhears the gang wondering what life was like during the period, and they're transported back in time. After shipping out to serve in the military, Cory goes missing following an enemy attack before ultimately being rescued by Topanga. Tired of Philadelphia, Salem heads for Hollywood, ending Boy Meets World and kicking off You Wish. Salem is frustrated that Felix the Cat doesn’t have a star on the walk of fame, and visits Genie (John Ales) and Grandpa Max (Jerry Van Dyke) in hopes they can help.

However, the mention of Felix causes Max to remember the 1950s, sending the cast back into a heavily Grease-inspired romp. Sabrina is finally hot on Salem's trail, but the mischievous cat evades her by heading into Teen Angel. There, Judy (Maureen McCormick) laments about being dateless while missing the 1970s. So, Marty (Mike Damus), the titular angel, turns the family dog into a man for Judy to date. As chaos ensues, Sabrina finds Salem and finally sets the entire timeline straight. While the event made the TGIF universe quite chaos-filled, it would expand even more decades later.

‘Girl Meets World’ Expanded the ‘Sabrina’ Universe

Ironically, like the franchise’s first crossover, Girl Meets World added more shows to the Sabrina-verse during a Halloween special. “Girl Meets World of Terror Part 2” brought Ross Lynch (who would ironically go on to star in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Laura Marano (Disney Channel's Austin & Ally) onto the scene for cameos as Austin and Ally, respectively. But the show's inclusion of these characters connected it to an even larger universe, as Austin and Ally also appeared in the channel’s Jessie, and are further mentioned in Liv & Maddie as well as I Didn’t Do It. That simple, single cameo in Girl Meets World effectively doubled the Sabrina universe and extended its run by decades.

