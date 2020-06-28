Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls Alt-Right Rally Attendees While in Disguise

Watching Sacha Baron Cohen troll the alt-right with a song meant to highlight dumb, crude, and racist beliefs isn’t something I expected to see this weekend, but alas, here we are. The Who Is America? and Borat star is making big waves as photos and videos showing him, in multiple disguises, crashing an alt-right rally surface on social media. So, what happened exactly?

According to Washington state news outlet The Olympian, Baron Cohen crashed an alt-right rally on Saturday while in disguise. The “March for Our Rights 3” rally, organized by the far-right militia group known as the Washington Three Percenters, was attended by approximately 500 people. At one point, a performer got on the rally stage, which was covered with signs like “Stop tyranny, defend freedom,” to sing a little ditty for those in attendance. As a YouTube video reveals, the performer sure looks and sounds like Baron Cohen, despite the disguise. The song sung by this overall-clad performer featured blatantly racist and gross lyrics, including “Obama what we gotta do, inject him with the Wuhan flu,” and “Corona is a liberal hoax.”

Yelm City Councilman James Connor Blair posted about Baron Cohen’s performance on his personal Facebook page, denouncing the stunt in the process by writing,

“Disguised as a PAC out of Southern California, paid for the stage setup and musical entertainment. Came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting shit. His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage or pulling power from the generator. After the crowd realized what he was saying, and turned on him, his security then rushed the stage and evacuated them to a waiting private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape transport. It was a set up, and smack in the face of the great people who put on this event.”

More tweets featuring photos and video from the rally also showed rally organizers discussing Baron Cohen’s appearance and revealing he actually snuck back into the rally wearing a totally different disguise. Incredible.

Yo he came back after they chased him out. He was actually filming this interview 😭 pic.twitter.com/6SgIIaenWH — John McRae (@YourSoundBae) June 28, 2020

Baron Cohen has not publicly claimed responsibility for the racist song prank. It’s unclear at this point whether this latest stunt is part of a larger project or if the actor is just letting off some steam by fucking with the assholes of the world. Either way, I have no choice but to salute Baron Cohen for this latest, epic troll moment.