Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly in talks to join Alfonso Cuarón's new series Disclaimer for Apple TV+. In an exclusive from Deadline, Baron Cohen's potential role is under wraps, but the series is based on the Renee Knight novel and the series is being written, directed, and executive produced all by Cuarón.

Baron Cohen would be joining a cast that consisted of legends like Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Blanchett is playing Catherine Ravenscroft, who is a successful and respected television documentary journalist who focuses her reporting on the transgressions of respected institutions. Kline is playing a writer and widower whose work ends up on the bedside of Ravenscroft and reveals her secrets she hoped would stay hidden.

Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content are producing the film and alongside Cuarón is Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez, Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead, the late Steve Golin, and Blanchett. Academy Award-winner Emmanuel Lubezki and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel are directors of photography on the series.

Baron Cohen was recently nominated for Academy Awards for his work as Borat in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm as well as his performance in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago Seven. When he's not making us laugh with his work as Borat or his characters on Da Ali G, he's shown that he's the kind of actor who can bring harder-hitting roles to life. He has quite a range and after his work with Sorkin in The Trial of the Chicago Seven, something like Disclaimer seems like a great fit for the actor. He's proven his ability and you can't go wrong with Blanchett and Kline!

The project, as a whole, feels like something that's great for fans of Cuarón as well as Blanchett, Kline, and hopefully Baron Cohen. Apple TV+ has been giving quality programming since its release with shows like Defending Jacob alongside comedies like Ted Lasso and The Afterparty. Adding Disclaimer to its line-up with this cast is another great step for the streaming platform.

Disclaimer is exciting for Cuarón as it is the first time that he has directed and written all the episodes in the series and it is the first series that he'll be doing for Apple TV+ since the director signed a deal with them in 2019. With a story like this brought to life by talent like Blanchett, Kline, and potentially Baron Cohen, this series is definitely one we're going to want to watch.

