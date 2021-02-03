One of the best reactions to the 2021 Golden Globes nominations came from Sacha Baron Cohen, star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7. On Wednesday, it was announced Baron Cohen had been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his performance in Borat 2 and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Chicago 7. The two nominations put Baron Cohen in a history-making position at this year's ceremony as one of three actors (alongside Jamie Foxx and Helen Mirren) to score multiple nominations in a single year.

The 2021 Golden Globes Nominations Are Delightfully Chaotic Awards season has begun! And what a weird season it will be.

Baron Cohen was overflowing with excitement — and some shade! — in his reaction to both nominations on Twitter. The Golden Globes nominee began with, "Wawaweewah! I'm shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @MariaBakalova96 too!"

It is definitely very sweet for Baron Cohen to give a shoutout to Borat 2 for scoring a Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy nomination. Even sweeter was the fact that he also give his Borat 2 co-star Maria Bakalova some love for becoming a first-time nominee with her nod in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category.

Image via Amazon Studios

But Baron Cohen's reaction didn't stop there. The second part of his reaction tweet is definitely the most fun because he spares some precious tweet room to reference Rudy Giuliani's role in the 2020 election and his role in Borat 2. Baron Cohen remarked, "We're so honoured--and just in case we don't win any, I've already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results."

While I hope Baron Cohen and the rest of the Borat 2 team win big at this year's Golden Globes, I would also love to see the actor try and rope Giuliani back into his shenanigans to contest his loss.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out Baron Cohen's Golden Globes reaction tweet below. For more, see our biggest Golden Globes 2021 snubs and surprises.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Rating Confirmed Ahead of HBO Max Premiere This movie is officially not for babies.