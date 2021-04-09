The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) presented the much-deserved Outstanding Performer of the Year Award to Sacha Baron Cohen during a live virtual presentation on April 7th. That particular honor recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves with exceptional performances in film in the past year, and with such varied projects as The Trial of the Chicago 7, for writer/director Aaron Sorkin, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, with one of the many characters from his own mad genius brain, it was a fitting tribute to a wide ranging career.

During the more than 100-minute presentation and conversation, featuring memorable moments from Cohen’s films spanning both comedy and drama, the actor shared insight about his funny family, how his work evolves, the choices that he makes and how dangerous it sometimes becomes. Although he is reluctant to speak in his own voice, saying that Sacha Baron Cohen is his least popular character, what the tribute highlighted was the fact that a lot of thought, time, attention and care goes into everything he does, no matter how outrageous it seems.

Question: Where were you born and raised, and what did your folks do for a living?

SACHA BARON COHEN: I was brought up in Northwest London, born in 1971. My dad was an accountant. His grandad was a rag and bone man, somebody who would collect bits and bobs in a Welch mining community and had immigrated from Eastern Europe. My mother was a movement teacher and amateur photographer. That’s me.

Was there a funny gene in the family? Were others predisposed to comedy, in the way that you’ve been?

COHEN: Yes, my dad, certainly. He came from that generation where every line was a joke. Humor was incredibly important to him. We would watch Sgt. Bilko, and a lot of American comedy. He would encourage us to watch Peter Sellers, and particularly listen to The Goon Show. Comedy was huge for him and being funny was a critical part of being a person, and my mom was a great laugher. Me and my brothers, that was the way we interacted. Being the funniest person in the room was the most important thing, growing up as a teenagers during the ‘80s.

You’re something of a hero to the Jewish community.

COHEN: You’re going to out me as a Jew? Great, now everyone knows I’m Jewish. This is the truth, I was the entertainment at my own Bar Mitzvah. At the time, I was a breakdancer and I used to earn my extra pocket money by doing robotics and breakdancing in Covent Garden. In a way, I was an early Ali G. My brother, who’s the composer for Borat and my other movies, and many other people’s movies, played synthesizer. That was our entertainment.

You got involved with a Zionist youth program that lead you to acting?

COHEN: It was a left wing Jewish camping organization and they would have these final shows, at the end of every camp. I would do a comedy sketch and I loved the feeling. People were probably laughing because I was just a six-year-old, mucking around. I would prepare during the year for these final sketches. Everyone else would have an hour to prepare. Whenever I had a funny idea during the year, I would write it down to get ready for that performance at the end.

You got into Cambridge and went off to college. What was your thesis at Cambridge about?

COHEN: I was a history student, a history major, as you would say. Although there’s no minor when you’re in English universities. I was really interested in this concept that, in the ‘60s, Jews were thirty times more likely than regular white Americans to be involved in the Black Civil Rights Movement. I was really proud of it, as a young Jewish, fairly left wing kid. There wasn’t much written about it, so I went over to America and, with about 400 pounds, I managed to travel around America. I was based in Atlanta at a YMCA for awhile, which at the time was a homeless shelter, while I was researching at the Martin Luther King Center. And then, I went around interviewing various Black civil rights leaders about this concept of the Jewish Black Alliance. One of the Jews who went down to the South to protest against systemic racism was none other than Abbie Hoffman. Actually, Abbie and his cohorts were integral to my thesis. I don’t mean to bore the non-historians out there, but my thesis was basically saying that there’s no such thing as the Jewish Black Alliance because for an alliance to exist, both sides need to know that they are in alliance with the other side. Jews like Abbie, Schwerner and Goodman, who were part of the three who were murdered by the KKK and later became The Mississippi Burning, went down as white left wingers. Nobody knew they were Jews. So, my thesis said that the African American community were not aware that the vast majority of the white people who were in their organizations were Jews. They were often left wing and they were gathering in churches. That was the conclusion, really.

At what point did you have a conversation with your parents that you were going to pursue comedy?

COHEN: My mother is watching this, so I’m going to temper it slightly, but it didn’t go down brilliantly. I didn’t know anyone, and our family didn’t know anyone, who had earned a living by being an actor or comedian, so it seemed foolish. I think my parents, at the time, said, “Why don’t you become a barrister, use that theatricality in the court, wear a wig and appeal to the jury, and then in the evenings, you can join an amateur dramatic club?” On the other side, they were amazingly supportive. For a Jewish kid in London to pursue a career in acting and comedy seemed so crazy, and they actually loved me and my brother performing. We would make up these songs every Friday night and have guests. They almost created a salon in our little suburban house in Northwest London.

What happened in the time leading up to when you were on the TV for the first time?

COHEN: I was a waiter. Well, I was actually a busboy. It took me two years to graduate to being a waiter because my boss thought I was an imbecile. I had one night as a security guard, front of house. I was very, very skinny at the time and I wore about five sweaters. I was terrible at that. I was a host at a nightclub during the period of ecstasy, when I was the only person who was not taking drugs, so I was able to manage everything. And then, there was a lot of unemployment and trying to get jobs. I left Cambridge incredibly arrogant, assuming that I would hit the West End and be the understudy to Topol while he was doing Fiddler on the Roof because I had just finished doing Fiddler on the Roof at university. Obviously, I get to London and I’m unemployed. My accent wasn’t refined enough to get the Shakespearian roles. At the time, everything was meant to be perfect English, and I had a bit of a North London twang. So, I gave myself five years to be able to feed myself, and during that period, I had a cable TV show that had an audience of about 70 to 100 people. Not 70,000, 70 to 100 people. That got shut down, at one point. After some secret sketches and movies I’d made got transmitted live, they shut down the entire channel. And then, I worked for another channel which also got shut down, and on that channel, I came up with Borat. I tried to get a comedy special from an executive at Channel 4. I recorded this stuff with Borat and, at the time, I said, “Listen, I’m gonna live undercover as this Kazakh reporter in a house with students. You’re gonna put secret cameras in, and I’m gonna live undercover for three months.” This was before Big Brother. I said, “I have this really interesting character, involving real people and it’s a new type of comedy. No one has ever done it before.” And they said no. I was about to give up, and then this show, called The 11 O’Clock show, called up and I got a job.

When you did that, no one else was really going out in the world as somebody else and not bringing regular people in on the joke, just to see how they would behave. Where did that come from? Did you just wake up one day with the idea?

COHEN: I would love to claim that it was part of a brilliant plan and that I’m far more intelligent than I am, but actually, it was accidental, like many of the best things in life. I was doing this live TV show and I went out, an hour and a half beforehand, in an early version of a character that I did, called Ali G, and I was just filming with a guy called Mike Toppin, who is a director. We were just shooting some stuff that I would then cut into this live show while I had a skateboard in my hand and I saw four other skateboarders there. I said to him, “Should I go to them and interact with them?” And he said, “Yeah, why not?” I went over to them and I started trying to do some skateboarding, and they were like, “Yo, man, you is whack! You is the worst!” And I was responding in character. After about five minutes, I said, “Guys, I’m just pretending. This isn’t real.” They were shocked. At that point, a tourist bus arrived and I looked at the director, we nodded, I jumped on, commandeered the mic, started rapping, and then went to a pub and started breakdancing. They called the police, then walked over towards Parliament, went into a massive corporation and claimed that my dad was upstairs, and I was still in character. We go to the live show, my friend Mike Toppin was editing. As I’m on the show, I’m cutting to these bits. We cut to the first one and it went down great, cut to the second one and it went down great, cut to the third one and nothing was there. At the end of the show, I was summoned to the head of the channel and he said, quite simply, “Do that again and you’re fired,” and I realized I was onto something.” I cut it into a show reel and that was the basis of my career.

When people were discovering this new kind of comedy, they wondered how it was possible that you got away with what you did. How did you end up pulling off that moment with Donald Trump as Ali G?

COHEN: When former president Donald Trump walked into that room, he assumed that the handsome blonde man in a suit would be interviewing him. It was director James Bobin, who later went on to direct other movies. He was very dismayed when that director said, “No, this is the man that’s going to be interviewing you.” I remember the look on Trump’s face when he saw me and went, “Really? Him?” I was a member of the crew, and we were often appealing to people’s ego. We said to Donald Trump, “We’re gonna be interviewing the greatest business leaders in the world. Do you wanna be a part of it?” So, he jumped at the chance.

A lot of the words that Borat says are not Kazakh language. Where do they come from?

COHEN: With the first Borat, the aim was that I would learn fluent Polish prior to the start of filming. I only gave myself a month and I started a few hours a day. After about two weeks, I realized that it was never gonna happen, so I decided to incorporate Hebrew, which I spoke fairly well. My mother is from Israel. In the new movie, there’s a mixture of some Polish that I learned, some Hebrew, and then there’s also some Bulgarian that I’m using from Maria Bakalova’s sentences. It’s an amalgam between the three. During the Israeli premiere of Borat, it took about 10 minutes, but somebody just shouted out, “Wait, he’s speaking Hebrew!,” and the audience erupted in hysteria. There is an irony that the most anti-Semitic character ever on screen is actually speaking a Jewish language.

When you put yourself in a situation where people who are not very big fans of the LGBT community, like some of the folks you’ve encountered as Bruno, when they find out what Bruno is all about, those unsuspecting people can react in very real ways. How do you handle those safety issues?

COHEN: The scene where Bruno is pretending to be straight because he’s reinvented himself, ended in a riot. I ended up making love to my co-star, and when I say making love, we were very specific. I was briefed by the lawyer that, if I did certain things, I would be guilty of the same crime that the Chicago 7 were tried for, which is crossing a state line to incite a riot. There were certain parameters that I could make love to my co-star with, but it ends with a riot. There were 2,000 people in that audience, some of whom were actually on parole. There were all of these swastikas tattooed on their heads, and they were throwing metal chairs into the cage. A member of the audience climbed into the cage to beat me up. It was pretty scary. Those are the dangerous moments, when there’s a crowd of people. We saw that at the Capitol. There was another time in a religious district in Jerusalem where Bruno is wearing a homoerotic version of a Hasidic outfit, and I’m chased down the street by an angry mom of Hasids. It was pretty scary. Another time as Bruno, it was a seven-hour scene where I was with two hunters and when they realized that they were alone with Bruno, they went and loaded their shotguns. That was of concern because I realized, about an hour later, while naked, I was going to try to get into their tents. There were other scenes where I can’t go into the details, but I was so concerned – and it’s not just me, it’s the cameraman and sometimes the director – that we were gonna get shot that we looked to see how we could jump out the window without breaking our legs. We had a bodyguard, but it was clear that, if somebody was gonna shoot me, I was gonna have to jump out the window first.

Didn’t you break your heel once?

COHEN: Yes, that’s right. On Bruno, I broke my heel, which is a very rare injury in the last three decades. It was quite popular in the ‘70s, when people were wearing platform shoes. I broke my heel while jumping off a fire escape, after escaping out of the 14th story of a skyscraper in Kansas City while trying not to get arrested.

Nobody should mistake your work for just winging it. You have a script and points you know you need to cover. How does your process work?

COHEN: The preparation is the same, whether I’m preparing for Abbie Hoffman or Borat or Bruno. It’s first mastering the script. Wonderfully, that was provided by the brilliant Aaron Sorkin, and there’s no better person to write a script than him. Then, there’s the accent and making sure I’ve got the right accent, the right pitch, the rhythm of that person, and how they speak. Each of the characters that I’ve created have their own unique form of speech. What’s their world view? What’s their backstory? With someone like Bruno or Borat, if you’re in the company of people for seven hours, you have to know everything about your family, everything about your country, how you got there, and everything that you could be asked. What’s your wardrobe? How do you walk? How do you sit? How do you eat and drink? How do you go to the bathroom? You know that somebody will be going to the bathroom after you, so what’s the bathroom gonna look like? You need to create a complete character. I had a discussion with Aaron Sorkin about it and it’s a little bit like, if you said to the cast of The Chicago 7, “You’re gonna play the scene, but I’m gonna put you in a real courtroom. No on can work out that you’re playing a character. I need you to get these lines out. You’re gonna be in the courtroom for the whole day. Make sure you get the scene.” I have the lines. We write a screenplay. I’m writing with my co-writers, every morning and evening. It is a very, very intense process and it relies on brilliant crew members and brilliant make-up people. In the last Borat and in Who is America?, I’m in the prosthetics chair for six hours in the morning and an hour in the evening. You’re relying on many, many brilliant people.

Do you get so into these characters that your own inhibitions are gone? Is there any scenario under which Sacha Baron Cohen would go out in the world wearing a thong bikini that wraps around his neck, or would you have to be in character?

COHEN: I would have to be in character. There are also times where you lose yourself in character. During that scene in Bruno with the cage fight, the one thing I was told not to do was to incite the crowd, otherwise I would be committing a federal crime. We did that scene two nights in a row. The first night, I made a mistake. To show you how important writing is, my co-star, who is my assistant in the movie, gets in the ring and we fight each other. It’s a fair fight, but I win and he’s bleeding. What was interesting was that the crowd turned on me. When they were booing me, I lost myself, and then I challenged anyone in the crowd to a fight, which was the one thing I’d been instructed not to do. I assumed that my security would stop people from getting in, but as I saw this huge monster man get up, I saw that the security team were actually in a completely different part of the stadium where two ex-cons had gotten into a fight themselves. This guy jumped and grabbed hold of the cage, did a flip and landed in the ring, and roared. I had built an escape hatch, but my co-writer came to me and said, “Get back in there! Finish the movie! Kiss Lutz and let’s end the movie. We’ve done all of this.” I said to the security guard, “Poke your head in. If I can get in there without going to the hospital, I’ll do it.” He poked his head in and just went, “Go, go, go!” That was our code to run, so we ran to a car with an open door and the engine running, got out of there, drove through the night to another place in Arkansas, and then we did the scene again.

Did you start to branch out to doing movies written and directed by others because the characters you’d invented had become too recognizable to continue with? Had you always been hoping for other opportunities to act, or was that because your cover was blown?

COHEN: I started off as an actor in Cambridge. I did some dramatic roles, like Cyrano de Bergerac, Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Tamburlaine the Great from Christopher Marlowe, and some Shakespeare. I’ve done those movies when I couldn’t say no. When Martin Scorsese calls up and says, “Will you be in my movie?,” I’m gonna say yes. I absolutely adored Les Misérables and The King’s Speech. Tim Burton is one of my favorite directors, and same with Aaron Sorkin and Steven Spielberg, with the original incarnation of that movie. When I can’t say no, I have to go and make those movies, but they’ve been few and far between. Part of it is a reluctance to go through the immense process and part of it is just that I wanna be in movies that I would love to watch.

With Hugo, didn’t you do agree to do that, so that you could shadow Martin Scorsese, as a director?

COHEN: At the time, Marty would direct from a tent because he didn’t want anyone to distract him. It was a six-month shoot and I knew that I wanted to know more about movie-making. I was going to make a movie called The Dictator, so I asked if I could sit in the tent. Amazingly, he allowed me to sit silently in the tent and would sometimes even ask my opinion on certain shots, which amazed me. Something that I’ve noticed with the greatest directors in the world is that there is no ego. The movie has the ego and they just wanna get the best movie. So, I remember being amazed, at one point, when Marty turned to me in front of the crew and said, “How do you think we shoot this joke?” I was like, “Me?! Well, I can tell you the cheesy version of shooting it.” And he went, “Yeah, tell me.” That’s the amazing thing about him or Spielberg or even [Tom] Hooper. They want the best result and they don’t care where the idea comes from.

How did the decision come along to make Who is America?, with so many new characters?

COHEN: After Bruno, I was rather traumatized. For the following year, whenever I heard a police siren, I assumed they were coming after me and I just didn’t wanna go back to that genre, it being too scary. And then, Donald Trump came along. I think it was on the day of the Muslim ban, as it was referred to, where I just felt I couldn’t stand back and be a bystander to this stuff. As much as I didn’t want to, I would have to go undercover again, not thinking it would make any difference, but I was angry. I was angry that politician was being racist and using racist policies. That angered me to my core. There’s not much we can do as artists, if I can call myself that, other than do what we’ve been trained to do. I knew that I could, with the right team around me, create characters that could infiltrate Trump’s circle and interview many of the people around him and talk about some of the issues that I thought were dangerous, at the time, with the increasing racism and Islamophobia. It’s why I created a conspiracy theorist interview. I was worried about the affect of conspiracy theories. It was always an acting exercise, where myself and a couple of my co-writers said, “Okay, for the next ten weeks, every week, we’re gonna come up with a character, write for him, come up with his costume, design a head for him and a body shape and a way of walking and talking, and then at the end of the week, I’m gonna interact with three real people and see whether the people believe me and whether the character works. Let’s just do it.” We did it for ten weeks with ten characters, and there were men and women. It was probably the toughest acting exercise of my life, at that point. Eventually, we honed in on six and we interviewed a bunch of people, from Judge Roy Moore who’s still suing me, to a Georgia politician that lost his job, Congressman Rohrabacher who slightly blames his lack of re-election on me, and Sheriff Joe Arpaio who also blames his lack of re-election on me. We saw that it had some impact. At the very least, it was something that I and my collaborators felt we had to do. We felt we couldn’t be bystanders.

Advances in make-up and prosthetics made that more possible than ever before, right?

COHEN: That’s right. We were at the cutting edge of prosthetics. I spoke to the top make-up people in the world and I was like, “Is it possible to devise prosthetics that can exist outside, in natural daylight, where real people are standing opposite from you and they don’t realize that they’re talking to somebody with a fake head on?” We really were very, very lucky. We had some incredible prosthetics people who really advanced prosthetics to a completely new level. They can’t jump in, in the middle of a scene, and readjust. They really should have won awards, I must say. Even in the new Borat movie, the prosthetics for the Trump mask that I wore were incredible. The Secret Service didn’t realize that I was wearing a fake head. They really did something revolutionary.

How did you even get in the room with Dick Cheney?

COHEN: I won’t reveal all of our trade secrets, but I realized prior to the meeting with Dick Cheney that the guy’s an incredibly intelligent man, whatever you think of his ethics and policies. And so, we had a weapons expert in D.C., at the time that we conducted the interview. There’s a section where we were trying to get people to endorse a program where you’re arming three-year-olds with machine guns, and before Dick Cheney arrived, I realized that the vice president was not just gonna sit down and be interviewed by me. I was wearing an Israeli military uniform and I went, “Listen, can you just stand next to me while I’m in make-up and just tell me your entire military career.” The guy said, “Okay. At the age of six, I went to school and I had a lunchbox in one hand and a gas mask in the other. That’s when I realized I had to join the Army.” Cut to an hour later, Vice President Cheney comes in the room and he says, “Hold on, before we roll the cameras, I need to know who this soldier is who’s interviewing me.” He sits me down in a corner and says, “Soldier, tell me about your military background.” I said, “When I was six years old, I went to school with a lunchbox in one hand . . .” He quizzed me for half an hour and luckily everything that this Israeli soldier had told me was correct and it was corroborated with the vice president’s knowledge. He was comfortable enough to sign a waterboard kit, at the end of it.

What’s your secret for not breaking character and cracking up?

COHEN: At the beginning, when I first started doing Ali G, I did things like biting my tongue and pinching myself, but ultimately my best technique was just going deeper into character. It was something that I advised Maria [Bakalova] to do, as well. I told her, “If you ever find something funny, just go deeper into the character. The character doesn’t find any of this funny.” That was the way I managed it.

What made you bring this character out of retirement for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, 14 years after you’d last played him?

COHEN: I had the same feelings of anger about what was going on in America and the same deep revulsion for this dismantling of democracy and encouraging of racism, basically. What Who is America? had shown was that we can have a bit of an effect. Jason Spencer, who was a state senator in Georgia, lost his job for screaming the N-word on Who is America? It was just after the midterm elections, I’d done a tiny piece of Borat on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, so I knew that it was possible to do Borat in the real world, and I sat down with my two collaborators that day, Dan Swimer and Anthony Hines. I said, “Is there a movie that we could come out with, that could be released just before the election, that might possibly get some of the fans to go out and vote? Could we do that? If we don’t do that, how can we be bystanders?” Within half an hour, we came up with this concept of Borat giving his daughter to the vice president as a gift from Kazakhstan. That was it. We wanted to touch on this theme of misogyny, as well, which was at the heart of Trumpism. If we could remind the audience of the misogyny at the heart of Trump’s inner circle, and we were aiming to do that with Giuliani or somebody around him, then it might be an incentive, particularly for women to go out and vote, and men who cared, as well. The idea was to make a movie that was entertaining and emotionally engaging, but was a reminder of everything that the Trump regime had done wrong in the prior four years and was a call to action. Did we think it would make an impact? We thought it was near impossible. But we felt we had to make something, so that we could look ourselves in the mirror on November the 4th and say, “We did something. We weren’t bystanders.”

How did you think you could bring Borat into America, at this point, and have people be unaware of who he is?

COHEN: We had a huge research team trying to find people in America who didn’t know Borat. And then, they would have to be the right people for the scene. I realized the same thing that Borat realized, which was that for him to make his mission, we would have to go in disguise. There’s that added question that we discussed for months in the writers’ room, which was, how can Borat be funny in disguise? Is Borat still gonna be funny, or are we gonna think it’s another Who is America? character? How can the audience enjoy Borat underneath this character and have the disguise extreme enough for the real person not to recognize Borat? We had brilliant teams of make-up and costume people. We even had three-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood help us, as well as the brilliant head of our costume department, Erinn [Knight]. That, in itself, was a real learning process.

How did you find Maria Bakalova?

COHEN: It was a challenge. We interviewed hundreds of actors, around the world. We interviewed many brilliant comedians in America who could speak a second language. One of the parts of the audition process was that they’d sit in a room with a real person for an hour and try to deliver some of the jokes we had written. Within a few minutes, by the time they’d delivered the first joke, the real person was going, “You’re an actor. This isn’t real.” We needed somebody who was a brilliant actor and who could blend in these jokes seamlessly into a complete persona. We went around the world and looked throughout Eastern Europe, and she is a phenomenon. She’s a one-off. She’s incredibly courageous. She’s in real situations that are sometimes dangerous situations. She is very, very funny. She’s hilarious. She’s an incredible improvisor and, fundamentally, she’s a deeply emotional actor. We realized this movie would only work, if you really cared about Borat and his daughter and they’re relationship . . . We could not have made the movie without her. It would not have been what it was. We just had a look at the behind the scenes footage, and just as she went in to do the scene with Giuliani, I said, “If you do this scene, you’re getting nominated for an Oscar.” There was no doubt in my mind.

And you have that on camera?

COHEN: Yeah.

Not only does your interest in Abbie Hoffman go back many years, but so does your association with a film project about the Chicago 7. What was your path to The Trial of the Chicago 7?

COHEN: When I was a student, I studied Abbie Hoffman, amongst others, and his role in the Civil Rights Movement. Cut to 13 years ago, I found out that Steven Spielberg was directing The Trial of the Chicago 7. Abbie, of course, is in it. I called up Steven Spielberg and I said, “Can I audition? I really wanna play this role.” I had done Borat, at that point. I don’t think Sweeney Todd had come out. He said, “Listen, I’m a bit worried about the accent. It’s a really tricky accent. I’m gonna give you my main dialect coach and you’re gonna work with her for two weeks. After two weeks, I want a recording of this speech.” Every night for two weeks, I recorded three versions of this two-minute speech. When I started off, I was terrible. At the end of the two weeks, we had about 30 takes. The dialect coach said, “Take #28 is perfect. Put that on a separate CD and give it to Spielberg.” I called up my assistant at the time and I said, “Put take #28 on a separate CD and deliver it to Mr. Spielberg by 10 in the morning.” I met up with Steven the next day at his mother’s restaurant on Pico Blvd., called Milk and Honey. His mother was there, actually, and a very charming woman. Steven sat down and said, “Listen, Sacha, thank you for giving me the CD. I really appreciate that you did all of the work. I listened to it and I’ve gotta be honest, the first 10 or so takes were not very good. But by take 15, you were getting better. By the mid-20s, you were almost perfect. Take 28 and 29, you were on it, exact. You’ve got the role.” Unfortunately then, two members of the cast passed away – Heath Ledger and later Philip Seymour Hoffman – and it was the writers’ strike. Aaron Sorkin was still the writer. And then, the movie went through a bunch of directors, until eventually, I heard that Aaron Sorkin was gonna direct it.

Since 13 years had passed, did you have to audition again?

COHEN: I asked my agent, “Can you ask if they’d still consider me to play Abbie Hoffman, even though I’m 13 years too old now?” Amazingly, the casting director and Aaron came back and said, “Yes, Sacha is Abbie. There’s no one else that we’d consider.”

