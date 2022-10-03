Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather has passed away at the age of 75. Littlefeather, who starred in several films during the 1970s, is best known for declining Marlon Brando’s award at the 1973 Oscars. She leaves behind a legacy of helping ensure Native American people are treated with respect in the film industry.

Littlefeather’s death was announced on Twitter by the Academy of Motion Pictures, in a post that read, “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75”. The post was accompanied by a recent image of Littlefeather and a quote from the late actress: “When I am gone, always be reminded that whenever you stand for the truth, you will be keeping my voice and the voices of our nations and our people alive. I remain Sacheen Littlefeather. Thank you.” The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Littlefeather is widely remembered for her speech during the 1973 Oscars, for which she was later “blacklisted” by Hollywood. On behalf of Brando, Littlefeather declined his Best Actor Academy Award for his work on The Godfather. “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award,” Littlefeather said. “And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry… and on television in movie re-runs, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee.” In a documentary released earlier this year, Sacheen: Breaking the Silence, Littlefeather revealed the consequences of her political statement. “It was the first time anyone had made a political statement at the Oscars. It was the first Oscars ceremony to be broadcast by satellite all over the world, which is why Marlon chose it. I didn’t have an evening dress so Marlon told me to wear my buckskin,” Littlefeather said. She also added that the speech was in danger of being cut short, with John Wayne “in the wings [wanting] to storm onto the stage and drag [her] off.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology earlier this year. The “statement of reconciliation” was given to Littlefeather in June this year, recognizing the “powerful statement” she gave in “recognition of the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry” and apologizing for the “unwarranted and unjustified” abuse she received because of it. The Academy went on to promise their commitment to ensure “indigenous voices—the original storytellers—are visible, respected contributors to the global film industry.” In response to the apology, Littlefeather said, “Regarding the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people—it’s only been 50 years! We need to keep our sense of humour about this at all times. It’s our method of survival.”

Throughout the 1970s, Littlefeather appeared in several movies which include Shoot the Sun Down (1978), Winterhawk (1975), Johnny Firecloud (1975), Freebie and the Bean (1974), The Trial of Billy Jack (1974), The Laughing Policeman (1973), and Counselor at Crime (1973).

Littlefeather’s legacy as a voice for Native Americans will last forever thanks to her bravery, conviction, and patience. Our thoughts and prayers are with Littlefeather’s family and friends.