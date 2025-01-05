After starring alongside Jason Statham in Wild Card, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, and Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, Michael Angarano’s next film is already getting rave reviews. Sacramento is a comedy following Rickey, a young man who convinced his long-time friend Glenn to go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Sacramento has yet to premiere in front of general audiences, but early critics have already lauded the film, scoring it with a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 19 reviews. The upcoming comedy has been acquired for distribution by Vertical Entertainment and will be released on March 28, and during a recent Q&A at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where Collider’s Aidan Kelley was in attendance, Angarano revealed a few classics that inspired his next adventure coming to theaters soon:

"Sideways is a big movie for us and Swingers is a really big movie for us, but also, The Last Detail is a really big movie for us. Il sorpasso is the Italian film I believe Sideways is based on. There's a lot of similarities in that movie and our movie too. It was just for us to explore how these guys relate to one another. What kind of walls they have to bust through to actually find and have an honest conversation."

When asked about Payne's most recent film, The Holdovers, Angarano also received four Oscar nominations at last year’s Academy Awards, including a win in the Best Supporting Actress category that went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Paul Giamatti was also nominated for his work in a Leading Role, an award which ultimately went to the aforementioned Cillian Murphy for his forceful performance in Oppenheimer. The Holdovers was also not the first time Payne had worked with his leading star; Giamatti even starred alongside Thomas Haden Church and Sandra Oh in Sideways, the other film that Payne directed which helped to inspire Sacramento. Both The Holdovers and Sideways have 97% scores from critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, with strong audience scores to follow, so if there’s any resemblance of either Payne project in Sacramento, fans should be in for a treat.

Who Stars in ‘Sacramento’?

Close

Michael Angarano, best known as Will Stronghold from the cult-classic superhero film Sky High, plays Rickey in Sacramento, and Michael Cera stars opposite him as Glenn. Cera is best known for his work on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and recently starred as Allan in Barbie. Kristen Stewart, best known for her role in the Twilight franchise and also for recently starring alongside Katy O’Brian in Love Lies Bleeding, will play Rosie in Sacramento, and Maya Erskine, who teamed up with Donald Glover last year in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, will play Tallie in the film. Erskine and Angarano also happen to be married in real-life. Angarano directed Sacramento and co-wrote the script with Christopher Nicholas Smith.

Sacramento will be released in theaters on March 28. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the project and watch Angarano’s inspiration for Sacramento, The Holdovers, on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 The Holdovers A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go. Director Alexander Payne Cast Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston Runtime 133 Minutes Writers David Hemingson Distributor(s) Focus Features

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO