The Big Picture Buckle up for a wild ride with Sacramento, a road trip comedy starring Michael Angarano, Michael Cera, Maya Erskine and Kristen Stewart.

Two childhood friends reunite for a spontaneous adventure from LA to Sacramento, promising laughter and fun for fans everywhere.

With an impressive cast and crew behind the scenes, Sacramento is set to premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

Actor Michael Angarano has returned to the director’s chair to make a road trip comedy movie, Sacramento. The film also cast Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart and has unveiled its first look in anticipation of its world premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. In the new image, Angarano, Cerra, Stewart, and Maya Erskine are seen out and about on a sunny day, hinting at the bright fun tone of the film.

The story follows two childhood best friends who reconnect at a certain stage in their life and embark on a spontaneous road trip. With a road trip comedy plot coupled with the comedic chops of the actors involved, this film will certainly leave fans rolling on the floor. The official logline elaborates:

“When free-spirited Ricky suddenly reappears in father-to-be Glenn’s life, the two former best friends embark on a spontaneous road trip from LA to Sacramento in Michael Angarano’s original take on the buddy comedy.”

The Cast and Crew Behind 'Sacramento'

Close

Along with Angarano as Rickey, Cera as Glenn, Stewart as Rosie, and Erskine as Tallie further rounding off the cast are AJ Mendez, Iman Karram, and Rosalind Chao in undisclosed roles. Angarano co-wrote the script with actor-writer Chris Smith, who has credits like Paranormal Activity 3, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Storks, The Office, and more. Angarano and Smith are producing along with Stephen Braun, Chris Abernathy, and Eric Fleischman.

The movie marks Angarano’s return to the director’s chair after 2017’s Avenues, which he wrote directed and acted in. He was last seen on the big screen in Christopher Nolan’s mega-hit Oppenheimer and has credits like The English Teacher, Sun Dogs, This Is Us, but is probably best known for playing Elliott in the sitcom Will & Grace. Cera was last seen as Allan in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and returned to voice Scott in Netflix’s animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. He’ll be next seen in Sausage Party: Foodtopia, and other projects.

Stewart is coming hot off the success of her latest film Love Lies Bleeding where she stars alongside Katy O'Brian. She is also prepping her directorial debut with the adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir Chronology of Water. Erskine was last seen in Mr. and Mrs. Smith starring alongside Donald Glover, next she’d be voicing a character in Travis Knight’s animated dark fantasy Wildwood.

Sacramento will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.