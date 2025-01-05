We finally know when the Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart road trip comedy Sacramento will reach its destination. The film will hit theaters on March 28, 2025, courtesy of Vertical. The release date was announced by director/star Michael Angarano at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival this weekend, and reported by Collider's Aidan Kelley.

The 2025 release calendar is still in flux, but for now, Sacramento will face off against two other March 28 premieres: Jaume Collet-Serra's new psychological thriller The Woman in the Yard, which stars Danielle Deadwyler; and David Ayer's latest actioner, A Working Man, with Jason Statham and David Harbour. It will also face the previous week's holdovers, including Disney's live-action Snow White, the Eiza González/Aaron Paul sci-fi thriller Ash, the Robert De Niro crime drama Alto Knights, the Naomi Watts/Bill Murray dog drama The Friend, and onetime critical darling Magazine Dreams, which was pushed back after its star, Jonathan Majors, was convicted of assault. The next week brings the much-anticipated video game adaptation A Minecraft Movie, with Jack Black, and the 1987-set action comedy anthology Freaky Tales, with Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn.

Who Stars in 'Sacramento'?

Close

Sacramento centers around a pair of long-estranged childhood friends; when free-spirited Ricky (Angarano, Oppenheimer) reunites with father-to-be Glenn (Cera, Barbie), the two embark on a spontaneous road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Accompanying them in an as-yet unrevealed capacity are Rosie (Stewart, Love Lies Bleeding), and Tallie (Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith - and Angarano's real-life wife). It will also feature A.J. Mendez; a former wrestler for WWE under the name A.J. Lee, Sacramento will be her film debut, after she had a recurring role on the second season of Heels. It will also star Rosalind Chao (Keiko O'Brien on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), and newcomer Iman Karram (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Angarano directed Sacramento, and co-wrote the script with Chris Smith (Friends From College). It is Angarano's sophomore feature, after the 2017 drama Avenues. Angarano and Smith also produced the film with Stephen Braun, Chris Abernathy, and Eric Fleischman. It was shot on location in Sacramento, California, and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2024, where it was well-reviewed by critics: it currently holds a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sacramento will be released in theaters by Vertical on March 28, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.