Two very different pals are on the road to Sacramento in the first trailer for the Michael Cera-Kristen Stewart indie comedy. The Sideways-inspired movie has been a hit with critics on the festival circuit. The film will roll into theaters on April 11, 2025.

In the new trailer, Rickey (Michael Angarano, who also directs) and Glenn (Cera) are best friends...or at least they used to be. The two have grown apart; Glenn is preparing to be a father for the first time, as his wife Rosie (Stewart) is pregnant, while Rickey is still pining over an ex-girlfriend (Maya Erskine). Despite their differing lives and personalities, the two decide to undertake a road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Comedy ensues, as the laid-back Rickey and pessimistic Glenn are almost immediately at each other's throats. The film also features AJ Mendez (formerly the professional wrestler known as AJ Lee), Iman Karram (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

Where Will the Stars of 'Sacramento' Turn Up Next?

This year, Cera be seen in Wes Anderson's latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, and in Edgar Wright's remake of the dystopian Stephen King thriller The Running Man. Angarano recently appeared in the first part of Kevin Costner's Western epic Horizon, and alongside Stephanie Hsu in the black comedy series Laid. The ever-busy Stewart is set to star in Flesh of the Gods, a vampire film from Mandy director Panos Cosmatos; The Wrong Girls, a stoner comedy written and directed by her fiancée, Dylan Meyer; and The Challenger, a TV series in which she will portray pioneering astronaut Sally Ride. Erskine recently starred in the acclaimed Prime Video adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith; although the show will return for a second season, it's not clear if her character will after the show's explosive first-season finale. She will, however, lend her voice to Travis Knight's next stop-motion animated feature, Wildwood.

Angarano directed Sacramento, and co-wrote the script with Chris Smith (Friends From College). It is Angarano's second film, after the 2017 drama Avenues. Angarano and Smith also produced Sacramento with Stephen Braun, Chris Abernathy, and Eric Fleischman. It currently holds a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes: in his review, Collider's Aidan Kelley called it "a heartwarming story about friendship, fatherhood, and all of the problems that arise with both."

Sacramento rolls into theaters on April 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Sacramento below.