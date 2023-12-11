The Big Picture The Sacrifice Game is a Christmas horror film that offers a delightful and shocking break from the usual holiday movie patterns.

The film features serial killers, a young girl with hidden powers, and an unexpected duo that embodies a twisted version of "girl power."

Clara and Samantha team up in a psychotic and twisted finale, showcasing a refreshing and exhilarating ending.

As a Christmas horror film that leans heavily into the demonic, The Sacrifice Game is an unexpectedly delightful watch, especially towards the maniacal end. Christmas films tend to fall into familiar patterns, and that's why Shudder's The Sacrifice Game's stunning absurdity is a much-needed shock to the system this holiday season. The film features serial killers with misguided ambitions, a distant young girl who is much less human than we thought, and an unexpected duo that emanates the most twisted yet thrilling version of "girl power."

Set in a dreary all-girls boarding school, The Sacrifice Game follows outcast students Samantha (Madison Baines) and Clara (Georgia Acken) as they spend Christmas in the empty halls with their teacher, Rose (Chloe Levine). As we predict, the serial killers who have been terrorizing the local area reach the school, leading to Rose's death (or rather, sacrifice). The murderous group seems to be led by power-hungry Jude (Mena Massoud) but is actually following the instructions of the alluring Maisie (Olivia Scott Welch). Meanwhile, an ex-army soldier, Grant (Derek Johns), is the resident meathead, while the lovestruck driver, Doug (Laurent Pitre) is equipped with hilarious one-liners. With each of them harboring their own agendas, they set out to summon a demon that will allegedly grant their wishes. But in an inexplicable turn of events, Clara manages to facilitate Samantha's escape via what seems like an incredibly unsettling yet riveting performance. And unfortunately for the killers, the mayhem and twists that ensue do not bode well for them.

The Sacrifice Game It's bad enough that boarding school students Samantha and Clara can't go home for the holidays, but things take a deadly turn when a murderous gang arrives on their doorstep - just in time for Christmas. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Jenn Wexler Cast Mena Massoud , Olivia Scott Welch , Chloe Levine , Gus Kenworthy Runtime 90 minutes Genres Horror

'The Sacrifice Game's Killers Try To Summon a Demon

Each member believes they can gain access to what they desire most by summoning a demon and binding it to their will. Jude has the classic fervor for power, wealth, and fame; Doug longingly wants Maisie; while Maisie just seems inexplicably drawn to the spell. Surprisingly, it is the meathead that has the most provocative motive. As an army veteran who lost all his brothers-in-arms, Grant has survivor's guilt that pushes him to join this bizarre cult-like band of murderers. He knows how to kill, he yearns for company, and he wants to feel useful again by blindly following commands like he used to. It's almost as if he is re-creating his war experience, forcing himself to relive it for the sake of his own guilt.

There is an overt message of "be careful what you wish for," as instead of summoning a demon, the group ends up unbinding one that lingers in the halls of the boarding school. It turns out that Maisie actually used to attend this school, and one day, after being locked in the basement, she came upon a dusty tome that contained spells. She hurriedly ripped out the relevant page and later gathered this group to begin the summoning using typical sacrificial ingredients like blood-drawn symbols, carved-up priests, and the blood of the innocent. That is until they reach Blackvale High, where they discover their error and end up becoming the final part of the ritual: the blood of the guilty.

Who Is 'The Sacrifice Game's Real Demon?

Initially, it does seem like the group has successfully summoned a demon and that it is taking possession of Jude's body. Massoud's frenzied performance alongside his character's materialistic aspirations almost feels like the psychotic counterpart of his earlier role in the live-action remake of Aladdin —Aladdin still wants to be a prince but has delusions of being chosen by a powerful entity and follows a darker path to achieve this. Jude's hot-headedness starkly contrasts Clara's slick and icy introduction as the true demon. She effortlessly manipulates Doug and digs her claws into Grant, eventually tying everyone up to chairs next to the grand dining table.

In her chilling and well-enunciated monologue, she explains how "men feared [her], worshiped [her], died for [her]... until they turned on [her]." The town that had been burned down long ago was actually in the effort of summoning her, but instead of following through, the summoners bound her to the place. Assuming the form of a schoolgirl, Clara lived in the hallowed hallways for generations, sticking to her role as the "quiet girl in the corner" so no one paid attention to her. She was the one who had guided Maisie to the book, sensing that she was particularly vulnerable to its pages. And now she needs the final sacrificial offering that will destroy the spell that binds her to the school. As such, in a fun and twisted scene, she violently and psychologically tries to goad the guilty to kill themselves or each other.

Clara and Samantha Team Up in 'The Sacrifice Game's Finale

Meanwhile, thanks to Clara, Samantha escapes and tries to call law enforcement in an attempt to help Clara — she is still unaware of Clara's true identity. In the spur of the moment, the school's mantra, "Blackvale High girls stick together," resonates within her, and she decides to return with a hatchet as a weapon. Once she walks into the bizarre dining room scene, her puzzlement is a welcome comedic moment, but it also raises the question of who she will side with. With only Maisie left alive, tied up and disheveled, it seems like saving her is the obvious choice — the one most in line with the Christmas horror genre. However, the most deliciously unpredictable plot twist of the film occurs: Samantha helps Clara sacrifice Maisie.

It is the most twisted and psychotic version of "girl power" and arguably the best. They team up to destroy the team of sociopaths that terrorized them and support Clara's transition into her most powerful and autonomous form. The hint to this "women supporting women" pairing appears right at the beginning of the film, where Samantha claims witches aren't real but the women being scapegoats were real during the town fire. Little did she know how entangled with the supernatural she was about to be, or that she would strike a strange friendship with a demon and run away with her. The Sacrifice Game's twisted, rowdy, and exhilarating ending, completed with Acken's fun performance, makes it a refreshing watch among the more wholesome holiday films.

The Sacrifice Game is available to watch now on Shudder in the U.S.

