Fantasy movies have the capacity to tap into our deepest emotions. These stories feature characters who either live in alternate realities or characters who have constructed fantasy worlds to escape from often traumatic realities. Fantasy stories can tell deep human stories and reflect the way that characters see the world around them. In particular, there are some fantasy stories that amplify the feeling of sadness by presenting devastating stories.

Some movies, like The Green Mile, take inspiration from real experiences and elevate the stakes to tell a heartbreakingly tragic story. Other movies, like Inside Out, are sad because they are a bittersweet reflection on how life changes over time. The most tragic fantasy stories are reflections on the human experience. These stories may be sad, but they feature characters who experience both tragedy and triumph.

10 'Big Fish' (2003)

Directed by Tim Burton

Big Fish follows the story of Will Bloom (Billy Crudup), who tries to decipher the life of his father, Edward. Edward uses stories to tell his son about his life. As Will tries to understand his father better, he has to distinguish fact from fiction as he reflects on their relationship. The movie explores such themes as the realities of growing up and the difficulties parents face when trying to do right by their children while fighting their own internal battles.

What makes director Tim Burton's Big Fish such a sad story is the fact that it is a heartbreaking reflection on how distant the relationship between parents and children can become. The story paints a picture of a flawed man who made many mistakes while raising his son but who has tried his best nevertheless. Big Fish is a sad story because it is so deeply relatable. While the story may feature fantastical stories, it is grounded in a familiar story that is ultimately bittersweet.

9 'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

Directed by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass

The Last Unicorn is based on the 1968 fantasy novel of the same by Peter S. Beagle. As the title implies, the story revolves around a unicorn who is the last of her kind. Once the unicorn is told she is the last of her kind, she puts together a band of misfits to join her in finding out what happened to her species. She faces off against King Haggard (Christopher Lee), who is only ever happy when looking at unicorns.

What makes The Last Unicorn so devastating is the fact that it is a reflection of being alone in the world and how hard it can be to make genuine connections. While The Last Unicorn has many sweet moments that see this group of mystical characters becoming friends and overcoming their differences, it is ultimately a tragedy spotlighting a mythical creature alone in the universe. The movie is a dark fantasy with a melancholic tone that never lets up.

8 'Tideland' (2005)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Tideland follows the story of Jeliza-Rose (Jodelle Ferland), a young girl who lives in an isolated town in Texas. Jeliza-Rose has a chaotic family and tries to find a way to adapt to her isolation. The story deals with themes of addiction, grief and loss, and the complicated ties that can exist between siblings. This is a brutal fantasy that is violent throughout. Tideland handles difficult topics and presents them through the eyes of a child.

Tideland is particularly sad because it is grounded in the reality that so many children around the world face. It is devastating to see the effects of isolation play out in Jeliza-Rose's story. The story's tragedy comes from the fact that Jeliza-Rose is frequently neglected when she most needs support. It is alarming how violent the story becomes. This violence reflects the turmoil that Jeliza-Rose faces internally and in her environment.

7 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Directed by Gábor Csupó

Bridge to Terabithia is based on the fantasy novel of the same name by Katherine Paterson. The story follows Jesse (Josh Hutcherson), a young boy living in poverty who becomes friends with a classmate, Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb). The two used their combined imaginations to construct a fantasy world that serves as an escape. The two use their creativity to create an elaborate world that they can visit whenever they need.

What makes Bridge to Terabithia so devastating is that it highlights the fact that life is so short. The story features a protagonist who experiences deeply devastating losses at a young age. The fantasy elements of the story highlight the fact that the losses in this story are so profound that they require this type of escapism. Ultimately, Bridge to Terabithia's exploration of grief and loss makes it deeply sad to watch.