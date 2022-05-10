It’s been a long week, you’re uncertain of your future, and you just need to watch a sad show and let out some cathartic tears for people who don’t exist. No one’s judging – we’ve all been there. Sometimes all we need is a good cry. Luckily, there are plenty of heartbreaking Korean dramas to choose from. Fortunately, a bunch of them are easily accessible online in ways they never would have been just 10 years ago.

With the success of the Oscar-winning Parasite, South Korea has become famous for the action and horror thrillers it's produced in the last few years, but dramas have been popular for far longer. Some are wholly unrealistic melodramas, some are heart-wrenching explorations of human connection, and some are just fun romps with a few sad scenes thrown in for good measure. Many sad K-dramas have conquered the hearts of many due to their moving narratives and three-dimensional characters. To celebrate the most memorable, we gather the saddest Korean dramas for audiences to cuddle up with.

16 'The Hymn of Death' (2018)

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Shin Hye-sun, Sin Jae-ha

In the 1920s, Korea was occupied by Japan, and liberation movements were starting to grow. This is the setting of The Hymn of Death, a show that is based on Korea’s first soprano singer, Yun Sim-deok (Shin Hae-sun), and follows her relationship with the writer Kim Woo-jin (Lee Jong-suk), as well as the tragic end they both come to.

While short and predictable, especially if viewers are familiar with the historical events it tackles, The Hymn of Death is nonetheless a beautiful and insightful look into a time in Korea not often portrayed (despite being one of the most interesting and tragic periods in world history). With only 6 episodes, it makes for an entertaining and binge-watchable series.

The Hymn of Death is not available to stream, rent, or purchase at this time.

15 'The Smile Has Left Your Eyes' (2018)

Cast: Seo In-guk, Jung So-min, Park Sung-Woong

Based on the Japanese TV drama Hundred Million Stars From the Sky and starring Seo In-Guk, Jung So-min, and Park Sung-woong, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes is a mystery romance that centers around a complex man who meets and falls for Yoo Jin-kang, the sister of a detective who takes a murder case in which the young man is involved. This, of course, causes the detective to push the two away. Will their bond be strong enough to prevail?

This emotional K-drama should also be on the watchlist of those who enjoy tear-jerker shows, as it provides viewers with a touching, roller-coaster kind of narrative that will pull at their heartstrings especially due to the sensitive themes it deals with, which include murder, trauma, and mental health. Anyone who decides to press play on this, though, should be warned that the ending is very... polarizing.

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes is not available to stream, rent, or purchase at this time.

14 'Stairway to Heaven' (2003 - 2004)

Cast: Kwon Sang-woo, Choi Ji-woo, Shin Hyun-joon

In 2003's Stairway to Heaven, childhood pals Han Jung-suh (Choi Ji-woo) and Cha Song-joo (Kwon Sang-woo) share a unique connection that later develops into love. Because Song-joo's father passed away in a car accident and Jung-suh's mother passed away from eye cancer, the characters bond over the similar pains and traumas they underwent and a beautiful connection inevitably blossoms.

With an equal parts heartbreaking and heartwarming narrative on top of believable and relatable characters, Stairway to Heaven is considered a classic of its genre today and is assuredly one of the saddest K-dramas out there thanks to its engaging premise and well-paced story. No doubt, the gut-wrenching 2003 series is definitely worth checking out.

Watch on Viki

13 'Hi Bye, Mama!' (2020)

Cast: Kim Tae-hee, Ko Bo-Gyeol, Lee Kyuhyung